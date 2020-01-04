Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United | Extended Premier League highlights

Posted on by Sheffield United FC



Ten minutes of match action from United’s away defeat at Anfield.

42 thoughts on “Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United | Extended Premier League highlights

  4. This is a great fight from shefield, they got 2 defeat within a week. But.. It's okey.. They got something important than win the match, it is Experience fight against best team in the world.

  5. I must say as a RED fan, the commentary here world class and probably the best in the league. Fabulous commentators you blades have as well as a good team. From watching the game the blades seem very loaded/heavy and was therefore lacks the ability to play the way they did in the first match up between the two teams.

  7. Unstoppable like a runner way train 🚂 Liverpool Liverpool morning noon 🕛 and night just can’t hold us back this season 🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎🏎🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂🚂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💥💥💥💥💥💥YNWA and it just the start ok 1892 life is Liverpool going going right to the top okay yeh yeh not looking back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯❤️💥💥💥💥👀👀🚂🚂🚂🏎🚂🚂🚂🏎🏎🏎all the way LFC 😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝

  8. SU play to the whistle…no protests…no complaints…yet full of composure despite repeated attack from Liv…true professional from players to manager…hope to see SU in top 5…YNWA

  14. Well done to SUFC this season and to Wilder. A proper club, proper team, proper fans and a proper and honest mentality. As a Liverpool fan, I have nothing but admiration for you guys. To play the top 2 teams away within a few days was a tall order but you certainly weren’t rolled over by any stretch

  20. Big shout out to all the Sheff Utd fans at Anfield for this. Not all clubs fill the half of that bottom stand, but they did. Great supporters. The best moment was just after we sang, "And now yer gonna believe us, we're champions of the world", they came back with, "Champions of league one, you'll never sing that". …..Brilliant. 😀

  25. Thanks for the upload, I don't watch this match so this is give more. SU doing great despite lost your team really fight back and did make some great chance, something that can't even accomplish by some top club when Liverpool play at their top performance like in this highlight.

  28. What this liverpool team have achieved unbeatable in one year 20 games 19 win one draw unbeatimg in league at home over 2 years kloop has surely won the title this season I think on any gavin day no one in league can beat them Allison is best keeper in world football fact 5r6 clean sheets since back if he stays in form liverpool are champions for me top 3 are best in world but it's there back 5 that is the world best that's why they in my book will win title after title

  30. come on Everton take the legs of the ugly Liverpool players. fact is this game is
    not about winning, it about Liverpool players getting injured. FA Cup
    means nothing, so i want Liverpool to lose players so when the Premier
    League games come around it will be nice to see Liverpool throw it all
    away again just like last season, but still even with a full fit team Liverpool will still bottled it HaHaHa

  36. Sam

    Good luck for rest of the season and beyond. You lot are a class act, caused us more problems than most teams have this season at your place and just generally a top class team that's greater than the sum of its parts.

