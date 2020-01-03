Full highlights from the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, at St Mary’s Stadium, on Wednesday 1st January 2020, as Danny Ings’s 15th goal of the season separated the teams.
Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel:
For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website:
➡️ Follow us on Twitter:
➡️ Like us on Facebook:
➡️ Follow us on Instagram:
source Camisetas y Equipaciones de fútbol para todos los gustos. Fútbol europeo, Americano o Africano, intententamos brindar un amplio surtido de camisetas de futbol equipaciones manchester city 2018
23 thoughts on “HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League”
Up the saints
Good win. But Boufal is so overrated by some saints fans
Great result
👏👏👏👏👏👏
@ 3:46 Alli misses an earlier chance to dive. School boy error.
Wow those spurs fans complaining about there penalty, Ali should have been booked for his shitty ass dive, and we should have gotten a penalty for the handball! Mike Dean agave them basically everything so I don’t get how those deluded spurs fans say that the ref was shit! Still even with 12 vs 11 like last season (just Kevin Friend) we still beat them! COME ON YOU SAINTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So much for the relegation battle, at this rate it won’t be long until people start talking about saints getting back into the Europa League! COME ON YOU SAINTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What a win!
danny ings is one of the greatest strikers in the English league 💪💪
YNWA
VAR was horrendous for not getting a pen for that handball
That Danny Ings goal was brilliant.
Apparently,the referee decided to ignore VAR that clearly showed a deliberate handball by Tottnham defender. A penalty should have been awarded. Unfortunately.,cotroversial decisions in football happen all the time !
Super, super Jack
Super, super Jack
Super, super Jack
Super Jacky Stephens
အစက အရမ္းႀကိဳက္တဲ နည္းျပ
ခုေတာအေသမုန္းတာ မန္ယူကိုေျပာင္ၿပီကထဲက
နာမည္ေတြဆက္တိုက္က်လာတာ နည္းေတာင္နည္းေသးတယ္ ေမာ္ႀကီး
You're all a bunch of dirty scummers, just u wait till pompey are back in the prem and we will DESTROY YOU
How an earth was that not a penalty? Especially with VAR?? 😂 😂 😂
Amazing performance and Ali is a diver.
Well done the saints, how the hell was that not a handball in the box ? That was cast iron pen. Also deli Alli should go on the stage. He is a right cheat…ps I am not a saints fan lol 😂
Well done to the manager made jose look like a school boy again.
hotslut.ru
3:33
Redmond looks so sharp on the ball, just needs that finishing product
Some says that Mourinho has changed from “Special One “ to “DESPERATE ONE “ for his 2020 resolution lol 🤪🤪🤪❗️
Happy new year, Saints!
Why this channel didn’t post the highlight of Southampton 0 – 9 Leicester city? Lol