HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Wednesday 1st January 2020



Full highlights from the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, at St Mary’s Stadium, on Wednesday 1st January 2020, as Danny Ings’s 15th goal of the season separated the teams.

HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

  6. Wow those spurs fans complaining about there penalty, Ali should have been booked for his shitty ass dive, and we should have gotten a penalty for the handball! Mike Dean agave them basically everything so I don’t get how those deluded spurs fans say that the ref was shit! Still even with 12 vs 11 like last season (just Kevin Friend) we still beat them! COME ON YOU SAINTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  7. So much for the relegation battle, at this rate it won’t be long until people start talking about saints getting back into the Europa League! COME ON YOU SAINTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. Apparently,the referee decided to ignore VAR that clearly showed a deliberate handball by Tottnham defender. A penalty should have been awarded. Unfortunately.,cotroversial decisions in football happen all the time !

  14. အစက အရမ္းႀကိဳက္တဲ နည္းျပ
    ခုေတာအေသမုန္းတာ မန္ယူကိုေျပာင္ၿပီကထဲက
    နာမည္ေတြဆက္တိုက္က်လာတာ နည္းေတာင္နည္းေသးတယ္ ေမာ္ႀကီး

  17. Well done the saints, how the hell was that not a handball in the box ? That was cast iron pen. Also deli Alli should go on the stage. He is a right cheat…ps I am not a saints fan lol 😂

