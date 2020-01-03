Download One Football –
With the FA Cup fixtures upon us I’ve taken a look into the best FPL fixtures going into the next 4 gameweeks, from GW22-25.
I’ve gone through 4 teams and looked at potential players you might want to buy or avoid for your Fantasy Premier League squads.
– Everton
– Brighton
– West Ham
– Bournemouth
33 thoughts on “FPL BEST FIXTURES | GAMEWEEK 22 25 | WEST HAM IN? | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE TIPS 2019/20”
I got both maupay and calvert lewin in (alongside vardy) on the previous week, cheapened my attack to fit in salah mane KDB and martial in midfield
Which fixtures are you targeting?
4 sets of adverts during this video. Seriously?
I just took out kane and alli for salah and Calvert-Lewin. Thoughts?
Great video Andy, I think this can be massively helpful to a lot of managers especially if you follow the approach to switch players for 3 or 4 gameweeks according to form/fixtures. I have been trying to have a bit more fun when it comes to the 4th midfielder spot this season and it helped me a lot to get a good ranking. As most of us got a fairly stable team of about 7 players you never really transfer out unless you are forced to I thought Id be a good idea to rotate midfielders and the 3rd striker to get a few differentials in. As soon as I found out that Tom Freeman (hopefully I got his name right) is following a similar strategy on which he elaborates in the meet the manager series on ffs channel I was more convinced that this approach can lead to fpl success. Hope to see more of this in the following weeks and good luck with your team in 2020! Im sure theres good things to come with all the work you are putting into this. Greetings from Germany 🙂
Thinking of big at the back. Double LIV, one EVE, and Lundstram.
Snodgrass
sell KDB?
What about Arsenal players with their new manager?
Is Son officially back for the Liverpool game?
With Harry Kane's hamstring injury could Spurs go and get Giroud? 🤔
I brought in aguero😑 big L
Too many adverts
Thoughts on aguero guys, will he play much over Jesus?
The problem with Bournemouth is that going on previous seasons, and even this one to a certain extent, they are a streaky side who can lose 5 in a row and then come back with 5 wins. I have Rico, but I think if I was looking to bring in a cheap defender I'd probably look elsewhere, probably Holgate at the moment, although Rico can offer more attacking threat if Bournemouth start scoring goals. Will Rico keep his place though after this poor run of form? He was subbed at half time wasn't he in the last game so there must be other options if Howe thinks he needs a rest or time out of the first team. I won't be selling Rico though, not for the moment anyway. The problem anyone who got in when he was £4.0m is that he ties up more money moving him out, which is needed elsewhere.
Tips on my current team please:
Henderson
Arnold-Lundstram-Soyuncu-Dunk
Mané-Maddison-Richardlison-KDB-Grealish
Vardy-Jimenez-Rashford
I’ve owned Sterling all season.
Calvert-Lewin in for me. Everton looking good
I think you need 2 Liverpool defenders now. The cheapies aren't really delivering, other than Soyuncu and Lundstram's fixtures are poor. Downgrade a midfielder (Alli?) for someone like Saar or Grealish. Don't think you can trust Sidebe just yet, or Digne at the prices they are at. No team has been worse than Bournemouth, in the last calendar year. Howe has stayed a season too long. Even with the good fixtures, they should probably be swerved. Arctic front coming in from Norway, so think twice about getting in players experiencing their first Northern European winter as many are not going to like it one bit!
Richarlison for mane or wait and transfer elsewhere?
Any suggestions for midfield below 8.5 million ?
help me pls
rico and evans
or
sidibe and dunk
thank you
Andy last week you werent convinced by Grelish now u want him in ur team. What happened to his next 3 being undesirable fixtures? I see he got the hall this weekend but why flip flop?
Son and Gomez or Maddison and Robertson?
What do you think about Rashford > C lewin
Andy. I have TAA and Salah at the moment. Would you double up on Liverpool defence (TAA and Robertson) or getting rid of De Bruyne for Mane when GW24 comes (Man City have pretty tough fixtures from GW24? I bought De Bruyne for 9.6 mil, so I got a lot of money tied up in him, and we know how fixture proof De Bruyne can be, so is it worth getting rid of him?
🙋🏽♂️🎶🔥
Thought on my team..?
Pope
TAA Soyuncu Lundastram
Mane traora KDB maddinsom
Jimenez vardy calterlewin
Bench:gazzaniga, gosling, o connel, kell
Left in the bank = 3.7 million
Will you be playing Grealish aganist Man City?
I got Calvert lewin and Vardy and Ings, and I don't know who is I'm gonna put in the squad next week
PS I am still participating in the Cup
I'm going for triple up pool with salah greenwood in and Alli and Rashford out. -4
Horrible season anyway/ Nothing to lose.
Thoughts on getting both Trossard and Traoé who rotates quite well? An option over Trossard rn is getting a cheapish West Ham midfielder, so: thoughts on Fornals, Snodgrass, Lanzini and Noble instead of Anderson or Antonio?
For this week I am playing haller over lewin