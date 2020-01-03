FPL GW22: WATCH LIST | TIME FOR EVERTON PLAYERS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20

Posted on by Fantasy Football Scout



In this Fantasy Premier League video Andy from Let’s Talk FPL goes through 4 players that you should consider adding to your FPL Watchlist.

– Are Everton players worth a look?
– Is it time for a double gameweek goalkeeper?
– Leicester midfielders ticking over

Want to improve your Rank? Check out our members area –

Want to follow us?

Subscribe here:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook:

source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. camisetas del real madrid baratas

12 thoughts on “FPL GW22: WATCH LIST | TIME FOR EVERTON PLAYERS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20

  6. With Ancelotti managing Everton, you would think that the Everton board has given him some leeway in January. Does this put anyone off Calvert-Lewin? There has been talk of Insigne joining up with his old boss.

    Responder

  7. Might have to smash that wildcard button early for gw24. Allison is in now I’m going full strength at the back.
    Allison McCarthy
    Pereira TAA Sidibe Rico Lundstram
    Salah KDB Grealish Cantwell Stephens
    Vardy Ings Jimenez

    Any thoughts?

    Responder

  8. my team pope

    taa, lunny, kelly
    kdb, mane, salah, martial
    vardy, dcl, abraham

    bench – cantwell, balbuena and simpson(bournemouth)

    i have .6 in the bank got 2 free transfer. where would you guys advise to spend that money?

    Responder

  12. How about Gomez as a defender from Liverpool if you struggle to get either VvD, or Robertson? (Assuming you have TAA and Salah/Mane already) If you're struggling with funds, at 5.2 a really cheap defender to get considering he's playing for Liverpool and pretty much a guarantee he's getting played at the moment due to injuries to Matip and Lovren.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *