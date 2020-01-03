In this Fantasy Premier League video Andy from Let’s Talk FPL goes through 4 players that you should consider adding to your FPL Watchlist.
– Are Everton players worth a look?
– Is it time for a double gameweek goalkeeper?
– Leicester midfielders ticking over
Want to improve your Rank? Check out our members area –
Want to follow us?
Subscribe here:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Facebook:
source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. camisetas del real madrid baratas
12 thoughts on “FPL GW22: WATCH LIST | TIME FOR EVERTON PLAYERS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20”
First?!?!?!
i want a one week punt for Gw 22 to replace zaha,,..am considering fleck against westham…or should i just keep zaha for arsenal!??suggestion plz!
Maddison,martial,richarlison and felipe Anderson?
Will Leicester rotate for the carabao cup fixture
Lowkey looking at Eric Garcia (4,5) looks pretty much nailed on, cheap way into good fixtures for city
With Ancelotti managing Everton, you would think that the Everton board has given him some leeway in January. Does this put anyone off Calvert-Lewin? There has been talk of Insigne joining up with his old boss.
Might have to smash that wildcard button early for gw24. Allison is in now I’m going full strength at the back.
Allison McCarthy
Pereira TAA Sidibe Rico Lundstram
Salah KDB Grealish Cantwell Stephens
Vardy Ings Jimenez
Any thoughts?
my team pope
taa, lunny, kelly
kdb, mane, salah, martial
vardy, dcl, abraham
bench – cantwell, balbuena and simpson(bournemouth)
i have .6 in the bank got 2 free transfer. where would you guys advise to spend that money?
help me pls
rico and evans
or
sidibe and dunk
thank you
The way you move your hands is really distracting
Pickford for Pope?
How about Gomez as a defender from Liverpool if you struggle to get either VvD, or Robertson? (Assuming you have TAA and Salah/Mane already) If you're struggling with funds, at 5.2 a really cheap defender to get considering he's playing for Liverpool and pretty much a guarantee he's getting played at the moment due to injuries to Matip and Lovren.