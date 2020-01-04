ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24! FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!

Posted on by Dayvy FPL



ONEFOOTBALL FREE DOWNLOAD LINK:

Twitter:

In this video we take a look EVERYTHING DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24!

Please leave any suggestions or questions in the comments down below!

Song: Lights by Sappheiros Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Music promoted by Audio Library

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #Dayvy

source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camisetas de futbol españa

40 thoughts on “ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24! FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!

  5. Hey Dayvy, we get maximum of 2 free transfers!!
    Also I have KDB,Manē, Maddison,Alli in mid field and I wanna go for 2 attackers +1 defender how can I make space for that??
    Please help me out!! This is my team.
    Henderson
    Pereira Kelly Lundstram
    Mane KDB Maddison Alli
    Ings Vardy Abraham

    Responder

  20. Nice video Dayvy. I have an extra option that you didnt mention in the video:- Double defence of Robbo and Gomez (if you cant afford Trent/Robbo), just in the unlikely occurrence of rotation. If Trent gets rested, Gomez will fill in on the right. I know its unlikely, but Matip and Lovren both closing in on a return so Joe could also be rested/swapped with Trent as well if they are fit.

    Responder

  36. Just what I have plan for.. The video give me more confidence now.. I need to score more this game week or else I'll lost the 5000 rupees… Currently I sit at the bottom of the table in our private League and the points gap with the leader is around 80 points.. Gosh I feel like I'm losing it..

    Responder

  39. Can you tell me what transfers to make. I’ve got 2 free transfers with 0.7m in the bank.
    Henderson button
    Lundstram Rico soyuncu TAA aurier
    Alli KDB Dendoncker mane Richarlison
    Rashford ings and Vardy

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *