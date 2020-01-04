ONEFOOTBALL FREE DOWNLOAD LINK:
Twitter:
In this video we take a look EVERYTHING DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24!
Please leave any suggestions or questions in the comments down below!
Song: Lights by Sappheiros Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Music promoted by Audio Library
#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #Dayvy
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camisetas de futbol españa
40 thoughts on “ULTIMATE GUIDE TO DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 24! FPL FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!”
Nice video mate. Keep it up 👍👍
Great video Dayvy, I have a question, what if I use the triple captain chip for this double gw on my captain from liverpool, does he get the points doubled from both matches or not?
Im on 0 Pool atm, will be tricky to get 2xA + 1xD. Tempted to WC in GW23 since a lot of teams fixtures swing. Good idea?
You mention possibly having 3 free transfers this week. Did they change the rules to have more than 2 free transfers at a time?
Hey Dayvy, we get maximum of 2 free transfers!!
Also I have KDB,Manē, Maddison,Alli in mid field and I wanna go for 2 attackers +1 defender how can I make space for that??
Please help me out!! This is my team.
Henderson
Pereira Kelly Lundstram
Mane KDB Maddison Alli
Ings Vardy Abraham
Howzit Dayvy
What about TRIPLE Liverpool attack (Mane Salah and Firmino
I currently own robbo & mane
I plan to get in firmino & noble for the double game week and possibly even snodgrass
Think aisson deserves mention
The most you can have is 2 free transfers, unless you mean making 1 transfer each gameweek up until gameweek 24, which will then be 3
Apparently fabianski is injured again
❤😍💯
You can’t have more than 2 free transfers dayvy
I think 2 defenders offers a lot more value as if you compare Taa with salah there’s only eight points between them and salah is almost double the price of trent
I have gone and done it: TAA and VVD (along with Mane)….
Hi davvy, tempted to use my free hit, but how many other doubles do you think we will get this season. Just to plan ahead
I'll be posting my GW24 plans here soon…
Make sure you avoid all those players and ur golden
Who would you lean on captaining between mane and salah, there's really not too much separating them
KDB AND RICHARLISON OR SALAH AND GREALISH?? BARING IN MIND IVE ALREADY GOT MANE. WHAT SHOULD I DO?
Nice video Dayvy. I have an extra option that you didnt mention in the video:- Double defence of Robbo and Gomez (if you cant afford Trent/Robbo), just in the unlikely occurrence of rotation. If Trent gets rested, Gomez will fill in on the right. I know its unlikely, but Matip and Lovren both closing in on a return so Joe could also be rested/swapped with Trent as well if they are fit.
don't use any chips. end of story
Mane, Salah and TAA
Current line up;
TAA Soyanchu Lundstrm Kelly Wan Basska
Mane Salah KDB Dendonkar Traore
Ings Calvrt.lewis Vardy
Very very very good video. Keep it up m8
Salah, Mané, TAA since GW 1
I’m banking my transfer this week and next week I’ll do aurier and rashford out and Trent and Ings In. Thoughts?
Dayvy yes for the double gameweek the fixtures are well spread out but liverpool play gw25 like 2 days later so rotation could be a risk?
i already have trent salah and mane
Son and Gomez or Maddison and Robertson?
Firmino or Robertson?? Any advice from anyone much appreciated.
I'm going to swap de bruyne and alli for salah and grealish to complete my trio of mane salah and TAA
My current team
Ryan Button
TAA Doherty Pereira Baldock Williams
Mane De Bruyne Alli Maddison Dendonker
Vardy Ings Greenwood
My plan so far is to do Alli to Richarlison for free this week.
And Rico to Robbo and Rashford to Ings for -4 in gw23.
Wanted Salah Mané TAA but team was a bit weak.
Thanks
Double Liverpool attack with TAA Also??
Noone thinking about gomez he's cheap
Just what I have plan for.. The video give me more confidence now.. I need to score more this game week or else I'll lost the 5000 rupees… Currently I sit at the bottom of the table in our private League and the points gap with the leader is around 80 points.. Gosh I feel like I'm losing it..
Im triple captaining robertson for sure he is a very safe option and the probablity he gets an assist in 2 games is very high
Remember Moyes has brought in new challenge!
Can you tell me what transfers to make. I’ve got 2 free transfers with 0.7m in the bank.
Henderson button
Lundstram Rico soyuncu TAA aurier
Alli KDB Dendoncker mane Richarlison
Rashford ings and Vardy
If you get Gomez, be prepared for a headache once Matip and Lovren are back from injury