Harry Kane is not expected to return to action until at least March, as scans on his injured hamstring have revealed a serious tear after Tottenham Hotspur striker limped off during his team’s 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat vs. Southampton. ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden, Kasey Keller and Steve Nicol reflect on what impact this will have on Jose Mourinho’s side ahead of a busy schedule.
#ESPNFC
Subscribe to ESPN UK:
Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:
source Modelos de camisetas de fútbol de todas las selecciones y de las mejores marcas. Encuentra fantásticos descuentos en artículos seleccionados. comprar camiseta celta
24 thoughts on “How will Tottenham cope without Harry Kane? | Premier League”
Without overrated Kane they reach a Champions league final. Put kane on that final and lose xd.
The same way Son was in form along side moura 🔥🔥
Son or Lucas up top will be devastating against top clubs that want to attack Spurs as it was last season when they decimated teams on the counter. Against weaker teams that prefer to stay compact at the back it will be a struggle without a proper target man.
"How will they cope?" Um reach a ucl final? lol
much better!!!jeje
Son better than kane, better dribbler, better shooter, better English, better looks, going on tangent but you get it.
Son always steps up. I kinda feel spurs play better as a team without kane sometimes.
That's why they needed another striker that actually gets game time.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
The José agenda 😴. It’s so boring now. Hope José proves all you haters wrong.
Simple. They won't
Son is Spurs’ most dangerous player!
kane gets injured every year! sonny please take over!!!!!!
Last season when Kane was injured Llorente played way better than him.
Too bad Spurs decided to sell him
Kane is overrated like De Gea
Mourinho to spazz
Let's see if JM is still a top manager without Kane now unavailable for 2-3 months , any team would suffer losing a player of that Calibre but let's now see Mourinhos hanlding of the situation with Liverpool on the horizon….
1:17
So CL final for spurs incoming?
Yes because Tottenham have got Son and moura can help us to get the champions league final again if Tottenham do Tottenham will definitely win the champions league this time
Son & Moura up top Dele seems like he wants to play thiers your trident
Spurs are known to often play better without Kane, so…
Kane was a wonderful player in his youth but he's had a string of injuries and is immobile when he's 'fit' now.
Will be like last season when he got injured… reliance on Son and Lucas is no bad thing… much more mobile players.
Ogden was wrong