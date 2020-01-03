How will Tottenham cope without Harry Kane? | Premier League

Harry Kane is not expected to return to action until at least March, as scans on his injured hamstring have revealed a serious tear after Tottenham Hotspur striker limped off during his team’s 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat vs. Southampton. ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden, Kasey Keller and Steve Nicol reflect on what impact this will have on Jose Mourinho’s side ahead of a busy schedule.
24 thoughts on “How will Tottenham cope without Harry Kane? | Premier League

  3. Son or Lucas up top will be devastating against top clubs that want to attack Spurs as it was last season when they decimated teams on the counter. Against weaker teams that prefer to stay compact at the back it will be a struggle without a proper target man.

  17. Let's see if JM is still a top manager without Kane now unavailable for 2-3 months , any team would suffer losing a player of that Calibre but let's now see Mourinhos hanlding of the situation with Liverpool on the horizon….

  23. Kane was a wonderful player in his youth but he's had a string of injuries and is immobile when he's 'fit' now.
    Will be like last season when he got injured… reliance on Son and Lucas is no bad thing… much more mobile players.

