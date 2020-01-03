How will Tottenham cope without Harry Kane? | Premier League





Harry Kane is not expected to return to action until at least March, as scans on his injured hamstring have revealed a serious tear after Tottenham Hotspur striker limped off during his team’s 1-0 New Year’s Day defeat vs. Southampton. ESPN FC’s Mark Ogden, Kasey Keller and Steve Nicol reflect on what impact this will have on Jose Mourinho’s side ahead of a busy schedule.

