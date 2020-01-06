Welcome to our Gameweek 22 FPL QUICKFIRE Preview!
5 Important Talking Points to assist your Transfers & Captains this Gameweek!
-FORM FOCUS (Best Form players to look at)
-TOP TRANSFERS IN
-IT’S TIME TO GO… (Players it’s time to let go of)
-PUNT OF THE WEEK
-CAPTAIN CHOICES
The following show may contain valuable talking points & wisdom from two brothers who have over 10 seasons of FPL experience with best FPL finishes of 1,457 & 4,340.
We are here to assist in your quest for chasing those green arrows and rank rising.
Here are a list of our FPL Advantage Tutorial Videos:
*Wildcard (First Half of Season):
*Wildcard (Second Half of Season):
*Bench Boost Chip:
*Free Hit Chip: Coming Soon
*Triple Captain Chip:
*Double Gameweeks :
*International Break Tips:
*Holding Transfers Tips:
*Press Conference Tips: Coming Soon
*Out of Position Players: Coming Soon
*Contingency Team:
*Please Note: The rest of the Tutorial Video's will be released in the coming weeks!
13 thoughts on "FPL GAMEWEEK 22 PREVIEW | FPL TIPS | Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020 | FPL GW22"
Ings drying up starrrrting from….nowwww 😀 I have Foster/ TAA-Robertson-Soyuncu/Doucoure-Maddison-Bruyne-Salah/Deulofeu-Rashford-Vardy/ subs – cantwell-lundstrom-kelly … smashed it last week going up n up for second half of the season WOOP WOOP. Watford on the up is my differential…going for broke! Vardy better play 90mins for his bday match!!!
am getting zaha out.. can't have Perez coz i have 3 Leicester players.. who's another best choice for week 22 between pedro neto and ismaila Saar!??
What about doing 3 transfers for a -4 hit bringing in salah Kelly and Calvert lewin and taking out Richarlison rashford and aurier OR should I do two transfers bringing in Robertson and grealish for aurier and alli
Have a great 2020 gents! ❤️
How can someone want sigurdsson? I dont understand that. Never in my live i want to take in him in my team. ⚠️
Start Cantwell or Ings?
First time watching your video, good stuff men. Anyway, I am following very close at Rank 12,009.
Transfer Jimenez for Ings. Ok or not?
Do you think Grealish to Perez is a good idea this week or bank transfer and do Grealish to Cantwell and Rico to Robbo the week after (can still get Robbo just after the United game)
I brought in Maddison 5 weeks ago and he blanked. I took him out prior to the last game week (for Martial 😡). Of course Martial blanks and Maddison gets 11.
I selected Perez as my punt GW 1 and he was dreadful! Absolute crap, and now…
I own Salah, Mané, TAA, Vardy. Cannot go wrong there, unless you choose the wrong C.
Any thoughts on who to captain between Salah & Mané for double GW?
Vardy has it for now!
As annoying as the intro / outro tune is I still find myself singing along every time
Best midfield options under £6.5m?