FPL GAMEWEEK 22 PREVIEW | FPL TIPS | Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020 | FPL GW22

Welcome to our Gameweek 22 FPL QUICKFIRE Preview!

5 Important Talking Points to assist your Transfers & Captains this Gameweek!

-FORM FOCUS (Best Form players to look at)
-TOP TRANSFERS IN
-IT’S TIME TO GO… (Players it’s time to let go of)
-PUNT OF THE WEEK
-CAPTAIN CHOICES

The following show may contain valuable talking points & wisdom from two brothers who have over 10 seasons of FPL experience with best FPL finishes of 1,457 & 4,340.
We are here to assist in your quest for chasing those green arrows and rank rising.

Here are a list of our FPL Advantage Tutorial Videos:
*Wildcard (First Half of Season):
*Wildcard (Second Half of Season):
*Bench Boost Chip:
*Free Hit Chip: Coming Soon
*Triple Captain Chip:
*Double Gameweeks :
*International Break Tips:
*Holding Transfers Tips:
*Press Conference Tips: Coming Soon
*Out of Position Players: Coming Soon
*Contingency Team:

*Please Note: The rest of the Tutorial Video’s will be released in the coming weeks!

13 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 22 PREVIEW | FPL TIPS | Fantasy Premier League 2019/2020 | FPL GW22

  2. Ings drying up starrrrting from….nowwww 😀 I have Foster/ TAA-Robertson-Soyuncu/Doucoure-Maddison-Bruyne-Salah/Deulofeu-Rashford-Vardy/ subs – cantwell-lundstrom-kelly … smashed it last week going up n up for second half of the season WOOP WOOP. Watford on the up is my differential…going for broke! Vardy better play 90mins for his bday match!!!

  4. What about doing 3 transfers for a -4 hit bringing in salah Kelly and Calvert lewin and taking out Richarlison rashford and aurier OR should I do two transfers bringing in Robertson and grealish for aurier and alli

  11. I brought in Maddison 5 weeks ago and he blanked. I took him out prior to the last game week (for Martial 😡). Of course Martial blanks and Maddison gets 11.
    I selected Perez as my punt GW 1 and he was dreadful! Absolute crap, and now…
    I own Salah, Mané, TAA, Vardy. Cannot go wrong there, unless you choose the wrong C.

    Any thoughts on who to captain between Salah & Mané for double GW?
    Vardy has it for now!

