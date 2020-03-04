WRIGHT'S INCREDIBLE 120 AVG! | Premier League Moments | Exeter 2017





We’re in Exeter this week and we’re rewinding to 2017 when Peter Wright averaged an astonishing 119.50 in a 7-2 battering of Adrian Lewis!

Be a part of the action 👉



source Erreà Sport: Ropa Técnica Deportiva para hombre, mujer y niño. Descubre todos los artículos en venta en nuestra tienda online! camisetas de futbol para equipos