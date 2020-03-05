Manchester Derby | Kevin De Bruyne vs Bruno Fernandes | Fantasy Premier League GW29





On FPL FYI this week… Rambo and James are joined by David Munday from Fantasy Football Scout. They preview the Manchester derby – Manchester United vs Manchester City – discuss the relegation-threatened assets worth looking at in the final 10 matches of the season, a strategy for Gameweeks 29 and 31, debate who’s the better FPL asset between Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne (25:50) and loads more! Reply to the pinned comment with your @ Me When It Happens.

#FPLFYI conundrum: Who is the highest-scoring player with less than 10% ownership?

My Guy Gameweek 29

James: Diogo Jota – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Rambo: Matthew Doherty – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

David: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal vs West Ham United & Manchester City vs Arsenal

