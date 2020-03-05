On FPL FYI this week… Rambo and James are joined by David Munday from Fantasy Football Scout. They preview the Manchester derby – Manchester United vs Manchester City – discuss the relegation-threatened assets worth looking at in the final 10 matches of the season, a strategy for Gameweeks 29 and 31, debate who’s the better FPL asset between Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne (25:50) and loads more! Reply to the pinned comment with your @ Me When It Happens.
#FPLFYI conundrum: Who is the highest-scoring player with less than 10% ownership?
My Guy Gameweek 29
James: Diogo Jota – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Rambo: Matthew Doherty – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion
David: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal vs West Ham United & Manchester City vs Arsenal
Play Fantasy Premier League:
Join the FPL FYI league on Fantasy Premier League. Code: QX8R43
Watch the FPL Show:
Listen to the Official Fantasy Premier League Podcast:
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
Follow James Allcott
YouTube:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Follow Rambo
YouTube:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Follow David Munday:
Instagram:
Twitter:
Follow Fantasy Football Scout
Twitter:
#FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague
source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. equipacion real sociedad niño
30 thoughts on “Manchester Derby | Kevin De Bruyne vs Bruno Fernandes | Fantasy Premier League GW29”
Reply with your @ me when it happens 👇
Like – Bruno
Comment – DE bruyne
Great video again guys!!
Are you sure the forfeit was the Cinderella dress and not that haircut 😂😂
What happens to James's dress during 60 second surgery?🤔
I loved the intro, Rambo was so happy!!!👏And good job with the new graphics and jackets!!!
That chocker on James is phenomenal
Kevin de bruyne
Is rambo sponsored by Nike he always wears their clothes😂
They are nice tho
I hope I can see this show next season ISA. Just imagine… This is its first version… What's special is the diversity of topics, creation of competition and taking followers words into consideration. Keep it up.
Ayew
Kdb is the best moc in word ⚽️🌍
Why does James look low-key cute though?
FPL Conundrum – Harry Kane cause of injury I'm guessing
Triple captain for Auba??
FPL My Guy League – Ozil double gameweek good option
this guys are ignoring the Bruyne's injury?
De bruyne vs bruno more like De Bruyne vs over rated flop
@ me when it happens – Norwich will continue their winning form and will shock Sheffield United as they'll beat them at Bramall Lane and they will keep a clean sheet as well in the process.
Ask me when it happens
Last 5 times Bournemouth didn't score against Liverpool
They will score this time
And second one
Brighton will lose by 3 or more goals different from wolves jota 10+ points
Going forward you guys should start the clock AFTER the questions are read
James looks great, Should try for a live action in a Disney Princess movie in future😅, Keep up the great work guys
Turns out James is pretty in that dress 😄
Don’t Write us off 🔰 On The Ball City
@me when it happens, Brighton beat wolves 2-1 and end their winless run
FPL Fairy Godmother 😂😂
Forget boris bikes, it's all about Rambo's Bruno Bike.
uppsss
New format and graphics excellent and eye catching. Gives the best show on earth a more professional feeling . Well done @premierleague
hahaha so cute