BEST EVER Belgian Premier League Player? | Uncut @Wolves | AD

Posted on by Premier League



On this week’s Uncut, David Meyler is chatting to @Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker to find out who he thinks is the most successful Belgian Premier League player of all time. Dendoncker also plays a game of ‘Most Likely To…’ and takes on our cup stacking challenge. Is he faster than teammates Adama Traore and Matt Doherty?

Subscribe to @EA SPORTS FIFA:

Buy FIFA 20:

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #Uncut #FIFA20

source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. premier.league

36 thoughts on “BEST EVER Belgian Premier League Player? | Uncut @Wolves | AD

  31. This is why footballers don’t do interviews. You can tell Dendoncker isn’t interested and David is so dry unless it’s his Irish mates like Doherty (that ep was really good btw watch it if you haven’t Adama is cute in that)

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *