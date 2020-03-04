Watch the highlights from Chelsea’s FA Cup match against Liverpool.
ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 1 Champions League, secured on a memorable night in 2012. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.
42 thoughts on “Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool | The Blues Knock Liverpool Out The FA Cup | FA Cup Highlights”
There were much more highlights actually.. Counter-attack is in Chelsea DNA.
I want to see this combination
Kepa
Azpi Rudiger Zouma Alonso
Kante
Gilmor Jorginho
Willian Ziyech Pedro
Subs : gilmor-kovacic, Jorginho shifts to centre and kante kova side
Ziuech-Giround
PERFECT
Coach Lampard Please jgn jual KEPA
0:42 Omg ,i missed him
Sike war bu macta bilerek atmior liverpool
The blues on the table to be served. Die hard😍😍🏋️🏋️
Lampard should realise his Stuborness looking at Giroud and Kepa now
Request top 10 Goals Oscar
🙂
The only silverware we could get this season.
Bar saved liverpool twice
I can't get hyped for this result, I've seen this Chelsea side too many times this season. What's next? Lose or even a draw against everyone in the pl.
Good job but seriously, what is our strikers doing? That goal from Willian was a lucky deflection, Pedro shouldn't have missed that. Our defenders are doing quite well, billy consistency is still awkward but the young lad prooved to have potential and kepa should keep playing for the lineup. Good job chelsea. I'd rate the match 7.5/10. The attacking players are a bit bit bit messy.
Amazing goalkeeping, fantastic goal from Barkley and William, unlucky crossbar hit
i love fc chesea
Kepa yes
Kepa😁
Very proud of the team. Congrats and keep pushing for the best 💙💪🏼
Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea 💙
Barkley – Willian – the thunder boys
Flawless
masa kon menag baee liverpoll mayar temenn..
selamat CHELSEA,,👍👍👍
the blue for life
who cares about FA cup Liverpool club looking for the premier league cup and UEFA champion league cup because we dont like to get injury for the player. thank you very much
Kepa is comeback!
Allez chelsea 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😀😀😀😀😀😁😁😁😁😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃😃
Lampard ma favourite player
Next year you have to bring it like Roberto di Matteo
Henderson is a true leader his absence affected Liverpool badly
Mufc te best!!! from hungary fan
New karius
Parabéns ao blues🔵⚪🔵⚪
Did anyone else notice Frank telling Azpi to play the ball long into the path of Giroud where he goes on to strike the crossbar?
Brilliant Stuff.
Blues for life
Minamino. Huhhhhh….
You know it's an amazing goal if the commentator is short of words and goes "Oh my goodness me" Great goal Ross
Why can't they play like that every game. They dare not lose to Everton at home😠
na pierwszy rzut oka widać że ten typek śmiesznie wygląda śmiesznie się porusza i śmiesznie biega itd.
Now I am very very unhappy bcz my ex favourite club ( Chelsea FC ) vs my current favourite club ( Leister city FC ) clashed on the quarter finals ! ☹️😥😣
Love from Kolkata the city of joy , India 🇮🇳🇮🇳
they not wait for liverpool win but they wait them for lose