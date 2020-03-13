Manchester United Winning the Battle But Losing the War?

It is almost starting to become funny; all the fuss over one player borders on the ridiculous. Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines for weeks just because someone decided he should make the move to Real Madrid. Whether the entire thing was initiated by Ronaldo himself, Real Madrid, an outspoken fan or someone else, it is turning into a joke. Manchester United thought they had turned the tables on Real Madrid, but from the looks of current events, the joke is on United.

On Monday, an official complaint was logged by Manchester United with FIFA, claiming that Real Madrid is publicly courting the winger without the consent of the club that currently owns his contract. Real Madrid is countering that United doesn’t have a case against them. The fact of the matter is that FIFA does have a rule about negotiating with a player who is under contract, and if Real Madrid has done that, then they are indeed in violation of the rules. However, there seems to be no evidence of that. True, Real Madrid has said they want Ronaldo. But, in reality, have they done anything beyond that? Ramon Calderon of Real Madrid says they haven’t, and it is rather questionable if Manchester United will be able to prove otherwise.

To add to the frustration at Old Trafford, Karim Benzema has decided to stay in France rather than make the move to Manchester United. Beyond that, the twenty-year-old Ligue 1 Player of the Year has said when he has learned all he can in France, he’d like to make the move to Real Madrid. The desired move of the young striker has to be making the head honchos at Manchester United see red. But to add insult to injury, while Benzema had been considering a move to United, he doesn’t feel he is ready to play for a team of Real Madrid’s calibre.

Then there is seventeen-year-old sensation Aaron Ramsey. Everyone was certain Ramsey was going to Old Trafford when they entered into talks with Cardiff’s young star. But though they courted him fervently, even offering to loan him back to Cardiff for a year, it appears they have somehow drawn the short straw yet again. Rather than leaving behind the Cardiff Bluebirds to become a Manchester United Red Devil, Ramsey has chosen to head to Arsenal instead. People are speculating that the ability of Arsenal’s manager to develop young talent was at the core of Ramsey’s decision, but what if there is more to it than that?

Looking at Manchester United’s recent actions from the perspective of a player shows another possibility. Basically, their response to the Ronaldo situation says that if you play for United, especially if you play well, they own you. Who in their right mind would want to join a club like that? Perhaps it has nothing to do with the decisions of Benzema and Ramsey, but the thought may very well have crossed their minds before deciding against moves to Manchester United. So while Old Trafford may manage to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, one has to wonder what it will cost them in terms of their reputation and future.

