Champions League Final Preview – Manchester United Vs Barcelona

On the 27 May, Manchester United will battle with Barcelona in the final of this season UEFA Champions League at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Both teams have the credential and fire power to become this season European Champion. Manchester United can become the first team in 19 years to retain the trophy they won last year. Ac Milan was the last team to win back-to-back European Champion Club’s Cup (the name for the previous version of UEFA Champions League) in 1989 and 1990.

Both teams will be missing key players in the final through suspension and injury. Barcelona will be without Eric Abidal and Daniel Alves. Abidal was red carded in the second-leg semifinal against Chelsea, while Alves received his third yellow cards of the tournament in London. Darren Fletcher of Manchester United will miss the final after collecting a red card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas in the second-leg semifinal against Arsenal. Barcelona Rafael Marques is definitely rule out of the final due to injury on his left knee. However, Andreas Iniesta and Theiry Henry look set to miss out as well. Iniesta picked up a thigh injury in his side’s 3-3 draw at home to Villarreal. Henry is fighting to be fit after picking up a ligament injury in the game against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola, Barcelona’s manager, faces some difficult selection choice in defence due to injury and suspension. Alex Ferguson has fewer headaches among the two managers as he has almost a full squad at his disposal. Daren Fletcher being the only set back but he has enough quality in his squad to replace Fletcher.

This game will also feature a battle between two of the best footballer in the world at the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Messi has been the key factor for the rise of Barcelona this season. Ronaldo maintained his momentum from last season to help Manchester United in winning several trophies this season. But for this season, the ultimate prize which both really wants is the UEFA Champions League.

