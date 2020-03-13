Kaka Controversy Taints Brazil Victory

At times Brazil wasstunning as they took on Côte d’Ivoire at Soccer City. Luis Fabiano opened the scoring in stunning fashion to score his first of two goals in the game when he blasted his shot into the top corner of the goal from a very acute angle to beat the Boubacar Barry in the Ivory Coast goal.

At 1-0 the game was still very much in the balance however Fabiano made it 2-0 after just five minutes of the second half with what first looked to be a piece of sublime skill, though after a replay was clearly a double handball. The referee actually asked the striker had he handled the ball which of course he denied and the goal was awarded.

12 minutes later Kaka linked up with Elano and the ex Manchester City star neatly tucked the Real Madrid stars cross in the bottom corner. At 3-0 Brazil were starting to turn on the style. This is when the game began to get messy as the tackle started to fly.

Moments after scoring, Elano went off injured after a very nasty looking ‘studs to shin’ tackle from Ismael Tiote left the Brazilian writhing in agony. His game was over and we await reports on the extent of his injury.

The introduction of Gervinho for the Ivory Coast injected new life into the African attack and it was energetic play from him that led to Didier Drogba getting a goal back from the Elephants.

Kaka was again to be involved in what will probably become the lasting memory of the game. Away from play Kaka seemed to raise his arm into the chest of Siaka Keita who hit the ground as though he had taken fire from a dart fired from a Vuvuzela. The Ivorian fell to the ground holding his face (with which Kaka made no contact). The referee despite clearly not seeing the incident gave Kaka a second yellow card followed by a Red. The Brazilian now faces missing the next match.

We hope that FIFA review the evidence and punish the Ivorian for his blatant simulation. Whether or not Kaka’s suspension can be overturned is unknown

