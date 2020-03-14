Improve Your Health With Pomegranate Juice and Tulsi Tea

In recent years, interest in health and well-being has been steadily increasing. First it started with more and more people exercising and going to the gym. Now people are also becoming interested in eating healthy and being more aware of what they put in their bodies.

Eating organic food that has been grown or cultivated naturally, without harmful pesticides, is becoming more and more popular. Whereas in the past, the only way to find organic produce was to go directly to a farm or grow it yourself, it is now readily available in almost any supermarket.

Asides from consuming organic food, people are also becoming more interested in augmenting their diets with healthy food and drinks that have been known to have positive effects on the body. Some are even substituting healthier alternatives for some of their less-healthy staples. For example, more people are choosing whole grain breads instead of white bread. It’s healthier and it has more fiber than the alternative.

If you’re on the fence about healthy eating and still thinking of ways where you could make changes to your diet, here are a couple of suggestions on what you can add to your shopping list:

Pomegranate Juice

A pomegranate is a fruit that grows from the shrub of the same name. Today, it is grown all over the world. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and other vitamins and minerals. Studies have shown that consuming pomegranate juice can have the following benefits:

Good for the heart and lowers cholesterol and blood pressure.

May fight some forms of cancer, namely: breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer.

Inhibits plaque build-up in arteries.

May prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Tulsi Tea or Holy Basil Tea

Tulsi, or as it is known in India, Holy Basil, is a herb that has been used in India for thousands of years. It has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat a variety of health problems and is thought of as a panacea or a cure-all. Tulsi is considered sacred in India mostly because they say that the feeling that you get from drinking Tulsi tea can be compared to the feeling of enlightenment. Here are some of the benefits associated with it:

Relieves stress

Boosts the immune system

Improves stamina and strength

Relieves the symptoms of fever, cold, and flu

Boosts the metabolism and promotes weight-loss

Lowers blood sugar levels

Strengthens the digestive system

