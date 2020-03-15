Teaching English in Mexico City: The Zona Rosa Part 2

We’ll keep up our search in the Zona Rosa while we’re still here. There are quite a number of institutes in the area, so chances are good you’ll get a couple of offers or so within a matter of hours. Here are more doors to knock on.

ANGLOAMERICANO Instituto Superior

Phone: 524 – 5949, 658 – 6700

Contact: Gabriela Evadista or Pablo Rendon at 611 – -9243

Contact: Laura Ayala or Luis Dominguez at 524 – 5612 for Business English positions

e-mail: info@angloamericano.com.mx

website: [http://www.angoamericano.com.mx]

Offers English courses, Teacher’s diploma courses and language certification courses. They actively recruit qualified native English speakers when available. There are six locations in Mexico City, so applicants can e-mail or contact them through their website before arrival. Some English is spoken depending on the location, however they are very desirous of interviewing interested native speakers willing to give a one year or longer commitment to teach high-level professional and Business English courses.

INTERLINGUA – Zona Rosa

Address: Genova No. 33 6th (sixth) floor

Phone: 208 – 1919 general information

Phone: 533 – 6706, 533 – 6707 Zona Rosa only

Fax: 207 – 4157

Fax: 533 – 6706 Zona Rosa only

website: http://www.interlingua.com.mx

This is a well-known language institute with 10 locations in Mexico City that hires native speaker English teachers year-round. The Zona Rosa site is particularly busy and may interview applicants on the spot if need mandates. So be sure to take a resume with photo and certificate / diploma copies and be presentably dressed (no jeans, sneakers, t-shirts or tank tops, please) when you visit!

CENTRO CULTURAL BENJAMIN FRANKLIN, S.C.

Address: Parroquia No. 830 Col. Del Valle

Phone: 534 – 1623, 524 – 0720, 524 – 0733

Fax: 534 – 7747

e-mail: juloot@internet.com.mx

This is another institute that seeks English teachers on a year-round basis. Classes are for all age levels with some business English classes as well. Interested teachers can e-mail their particulars shortly in advance of arrival for best results and a quickly-scheduled interview appointment. Experienced teachers with EFL certification are preferred, but there is some flexibility with this especially during peak periods. Some fluency in Spanish would also be very helpful.

Colegio de Asesoria Educativa, S.C.

Address: Cozumel No. 12 Col. Roma (near metro station Sevilla)

Phone: 553 – 4521, 553 – 3536

Fax: 553 – 7403

An institute that needs English teachers year-round. Classes are at various levels with some business English classes. Interested teachers should fax their resumes and call upon arrival for an interview appointment. Experienced teachers with EFL certification are also preferred here and fluency in Spanish is essential. Pay is usually commensurate with background.

Centro Educativo Norteamericano

Address: Motolinia No. 41 (between 16 de Septiembre and Madero)

Phone: 512 – 1650, 512 – 1670

This small, officially registered institute on the second floor currently has no native-English speaking teachers of English. They would interview applicants with a time commitment of 6 months to one year but their pay scale is low which may account for their lack of native speakers. The location is a good one across from the Hotel Lafayette and the Casa del Pavo. It can’t hurt to chat with them briefly about existing requirements while you’re in the area but interviews may well be conducted in Spanish!

If you’re still not satisfied and haven’t signed an English teaching contract offered, there are yet more options to come in part 3. Be sure to check out my other articles in the two continuing series: Teaching English in Mexico and Traveling in Mexico. If you would like more information, have questions or comments, the author can be e-mailed; see address below.

CAMISETA PRIMERA EQUIPACIÓN BÉLGICA