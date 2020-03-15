Cruise Spots: Port Cities of the Mediterranean (Spain and Italy)

Southern Europe is a wonderful destination for cruise travel, with some of the most beautiful port cities in the world. The Mediterranean has many advantages for travelers that wish to make cruises. These city breaks will add a great value to any cruise tour offer. The main tourist attractions that one can find in these cities are summarized below. You can book a journey with many cruise liners, but you should make sure that they also offer stops in these beautiful cities, as the land stops are an important part of any cruise travel…

VALENCIA



One of the most important tourist attractions of Valencia is Palacio del Marques de Dos Aguas, a spectacular baroque building, adorned with extravagant sculptures and exquisite interiors. This palace hosts the National Ceramic Museum with some of the most beautiful works of art. Still in Valencia is the Museum of Fine Arts, with works by El Greco, Goya or Velasquez. Another important attraction is the Loja de Sela (Silk Market), a baroque building. It is worth mentioning the City of Art and Science, Modern Art Valencian Institute, Historic Municipal Museum, Sea Museum Joaquin Saludes, Serranos Towers, Bulls Museum and many others. The Cathedral of Valencia is one of the most important catholic churches in the world, hosting the Holy Graal.

BARCELONA



The capital of Catalonia is the second city in Spain and the main tourist attraction in the country. The port city offers some of the best attractions on the Spanish Coast. A special feature of Barcelona are Les Rambles, a series of charming boulevards with many attractions, restaurants, shops, cafes, souvenir and flower shops. Other important tourist attractions include the beautiful Plaza Real, with palm trees and arches; the Sea Museum that exhibits the maritime history of the Mediterranean; the masterpieces of Antonio Gaudi; the Picasso Museum; Contemporary Art Museum and many others. But many consider Sagrada Familia as the center point of the city. Although unfinished, this cathedral amazed by its strange and complicated symbols and details.

NAPLES



Naples is the most important Italian port and maybe the most important city in southern Italy. Among the most important tourist attractions of the city we can count: dell’Ovo Castle, situated near the sea and built in 1154; San Martino Monastery, which is situated on the Vomero hill and constructed in baroque style; the Dome, constructed in the 14th century; the Nuovo Palace, also known as the Maschio Angevin and built in the 13th century; the Cuomo Palace; the Royal Palace which hosted the kings of Bourbon; the Santa Chiara church, which is the biggest church in Naples. Other places of interest include: the San Domenico Maggiore church, the National Archeology Museum, the National Capodimonte Museum, the Capuana Gate and many more.

