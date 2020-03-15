Born in Langreo, Asturias in 1981, David Villa almost never got to play football. He fractured his right femur as a little boy and but for the determination of his father, El Guaje (the Kid) might never have become one of the top strikers in the sport. His father insisted that David strengthen his other leg while the right one was in its cast. As a result, he is able to play as well with the left as the right, making him a double-barreled threat to opponents.

Currently David Villa plays as a striker for Barcelona and also for Spain’s National Team. The Kid made his debut in 2000 in the Segunda Division and moved to Real Zaragoza after racking up an impressive 38 goals in 80 appearances in the lesser league. During his tenure at Zaragoza, he kept up his high-scoring style and managed 31 goals in 73 appearances before he was transferred to Valencia for of €12 million. The Valencia team won the Copa del Rey for the second time in the 2007/2008 Season with Villa’s help. Then, in 2010, Barcelona claimed him as their own for €40 million.

His first start with the Spanish National Team came in 2005. He has participated in a couple of major tournaments, including the 2006 World Cup and the 2008-EURO. David Villa scored three goals in that World Cup and four in the EURO, cementing him a spot on the National Squad. In fact, Villa is one of the top all-time scorers for Team Spain and was listed as the World’s Top Goal Scorer in 2009.

Like so many professional footballers, David Villa is active in the world of charity and, along with teammates, attends and hosts functions for worthwhile causes. Additionally, in 2008, he began hosting an annual training camp for children. David Villa Camp is an annual camp where children enjoy training with professional players, including a very special session with camp founder, David Villa.

Camiseta de Francia 1 Equipacion 2018 Comprar Camiseta de Francia 1 Equipacion 2018 baratas precio más barato y envío rápido y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.