Benidorm is the entertainment capital of the Costa Blanca. Benidorm is home to more than 2000 pubs, bars, restaurants and discos deservedly giving it that reputation.

So what makes up the entertainment in Benidorm?

Of course the obvious answers are the theme parks of Terra Mitica, Terra Natura, Mundomar and Aqualandia.

But Benidorm offers so much more than just theme park visits. There is of course the evening that can be spent at Benidorm Palace enjoying dinner and a show, but Benidorm has a lot more than meets the eye on offer. Here is an inside taster!

Benidorm has a good selection of discotheques located in the Avenida Communidad Valencia where you can dance the night away. The main ones such as the KM Playa and Ku Lounge have admission fees while if you want to dance away free of charge then Café Benidorm is the venue for you.

At the show bars you can enjoy a variety of tribute acts, yes while in Benidorm you can see amongst other Robbie Williams, Girls Aloud, Johnny Cash, Black Eyed Peas and Lady Gaga, almost as good as the real artists.

Doing the rounds in Benidorm visitors can enjoy comedians such as Rikki Stevens and MorPheus. As the evening progresses in length it is wise for families and children to go and see the clowns as the jokes are more of an adult nature and could become embarrassing.

Children can be entertained by the two clown acts of Benidorm Ian Oogly and Louie the Clown, and enjoy the ventriloquist act too.

Sticky Vicky is the most famous institution in Benidorm of an adult nature as are the drag queen acts. Most of the more provocative and adult acts usually get underway between two and three in the morning when some of the discos are closing and finish just in time to have breakfast have a sleep or go to the beach and get ready for the next night's entertainment.

Those that like to gamble can try their luck at Casino Mediterraneo and the Costa Blanca Casino. If you wish to spend an evening there smart casual attire and id are a necessity.

