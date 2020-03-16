Delicacies of Spain – Wine

Wines of Spain

With out doubt the wines of Spain are world class, although only a few names are recognized internationally. Like France with it’s «Institut National des Appellations d Origine» Spain has an official organization «I.N.D.O.» which classifies it’s national wines and guarantees that only wines from specific regions are given the regions name.

There are currently 30 areas with «Denominacion de Origin».

In Andalucia you will find the following

Jerez Sherry

Sherry is one of Spain’s best known wines and they are the product of a a unique manner, it is not the wine from a particular growing season as with a normal «vintage» wine, but is a blending of the results of different years production.

The wines are aged in oak barrels, and have differences which are organized in to ten groups,

Fino

pale yellow colored and clear, dry,light and fragrant 15 to 17 percent A.B.V. ( Alcohol by Volume)

Amontillado

Darker yellow colored than Fino, 16 to 18 percent A.B.V.

Oloroso

Dark Gold color with a powerful taste yet light, 18 to 20 percent A.B.V.

Palo Cortado

a step between Amontillado and Oloroso

Raya

part Of the Oloroso group, but not as fragrant and weaker to the taste.

Pedro Jimenez

A Sweet, fragrant wine.

Moscatel

Sweet wine,dark colored and very warm Flavour.

Cream

Wine made by adding alcohol and grape juice that has yet not started fermenting.

Color

A wine made by combining Concentrated grape juice and fresh grape juice

Manzanilla

A wine made in the town of Sanlucar de Barameda, very pale, with 15 to 17 percent A.B.V.

The Montilla-Morilles denominacion come from the neighbouring province of Cordoba, and like Jerez are dry, fragrant, and have a high A.B.V. content.

In the Aragon region the Denominacions de Origin are Campo de Borja, Carinena, and Somontano.The wines of this area are dark red, with a high A.B.V. content, they have a powerful flavour, and a very concentrated aroma. They are Ideal with strong flavoured and spicy dishes.

Denominacions de Origin for the La Mancha region include the famous Valdepenas, Mentrida, Mancha, and Almansa. The wines of this region are all good quality, with little acidity, the light dry reds and whites are usually drunk young, with an A.B.V. content of 11 to 13 percent.

The Castile region has three denominacions, Ribera del Duro and Rueda, and Toro and is known for its reds with 13 to 17 percent A.B.V., the price of these wines tend to be high, due to the limited production

On the East coast can be found the denominacions of Alicante, Valencia, Jumila, Utiel-Requena, and Yecia which cover a wide range of wines.

The wines from Alicante are reds and roses with 12 to 16 percent A.B.V. while typically from Valencia they are generally white, dry and crisp.

The wines from Jumila area around Mercia are oak aged, and are deep red and high in A.B.V.

Yecla had reds, and roses, with a lower A.B.V. content of 13 to 15 percent, that have a mild flavour.

The Catalonia region of Spain produces fine reds,and whites in denominacions such as Ampurdan-Costa Brava, Alelal, Costers del Segre, Penedes, Tarragona, Priorato,and Terra Alta.

Navarre has the denominacion Navarre, and the area produces a red wine with an A.B.V. content around the 14.5 percent mark.

Galicia in the north of Spain has the denominacions Rias Baixas, Ribeiro, and Valdeorras that produce wines both red and white, with a light taste and low A.B.V. content.

Finally Denominacion Rioja, the best know table wines of Spain. There are two distinct areas in the Rio Oja valley. Rioja Baja which produces strong fruity wines with lots of A.B.V., and Rioja Alta, which produces the great oak aged wines with a medium A.B.V. content

Camiseta de portero del Atlético de Madrid 2018-19 Camiseta de portero del Atlético de Madrid 2018-19