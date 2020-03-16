How to Get More Engagement on Instagram

It’s easy to upload and share photos on Instagram and some users are just contented with doing just that. But there are more ways to boost your presence and attract more followers on the platform.

Engagement is still key in social networking and on Instagram, users of all types including business owners who want to increase engagement on the site can do so through various strategies.

Tag Photos

Tagging a photo is a sure way to gain likes and comments on the photo sharing app, Instagram. This was confirmed by a study done by Dan Zarrella entitled «The Science of Instagram.»

It is possible to tag people on Instagram photos. In fact, a user can tag up to 30 people in a single photo.

And other than people, you can also tag your location.

When you tag people, you are exposing your photo to more people. The people you tag will be notified increasing the likelihood of your photo getting a like or comment. The friends and followers of the people you tagged will also be able to view the picture while people searching for specific locations will also be able to see it.

Use the Words Like and Comment

Another strategy that can gain your photos more likes and comments is by using the words like or comment in your caption. Keep in mind that as an Instagram user, you can add a caption to your photo. This step is important as it gives your followers an idea of what your photo is all about.

Add Filters

Filters make photos on Instagram more captivating. There are different types available such as those that brighten your images, add saturation and desaturation and one that lets you create the classic black and white photo.

The study, however, noted that the best filter to use is the «normal filter» which lets you post a photo as it is with no special effects.

Based on the research, the images with normal filter gained the most number of likes and comments. The other popular filters were the willow, valencia and sierra.

Subject of Photo

The subject of your photo is always a major factor in attracting attention from Instagram users and getting likes and comments. Those that feature faces were found to be more popular compared to those that show objects, places or scenery.

Photos that feature a selfie or a group of people got more attention. They received a 35 increase in likes compared to pictures with no faces.

Now that you know these steps, make sure to practice them whenever you log in to your Instagram account.

