35 thoughts on “WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO FINISH THE PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON? C-RONA MADNESS| EXPRESSIONS REACTS”
I support spurs footy and williams f1 this covid shit is a blessing in disguise. Untill this shit kills Moore then common cold i aint worrying
Relegated Tottenham
Liverpool breaking all kinds of records. The only team lead with a difference of 25 points and failed to win the title lol. Tottenham the greatest winners as Covid is wearing the no. 19 of Tottenham’s replica Jersey.
Sold out like Seth Rollins BLUD! 🤣 class
“Man City have one chant “ 😂😂😂😂
There is 27points to play for (Arsenal and Sheff utd have 30) how many teams would qualify for a so called "champs league play off"????
Yesp the mask and sanitizer issue is global…even in Bangladesh its the same…people are panickin skywalker ryte now 😛
Soap > Hand sanitizer and the masks ain't worth a damn
I just listen to the intro over and over and over again…just love it
it was inevitable that the bro+blud=blo ting was gonna happen wasn't it
Man ENVIES City… you can taste it in the way mans talking there. He’s gagging for Spurs to splash on players they actually NEED. Stay safe Expressions G.
You have to complete the season, anything else would mean a hollow victory. If it has to be, cancel next season and finish this season in August followed by the European Championship.
CANCEL THIS SEASON AND NO WINNER is best solution for me.
This guy kills me every time 🤣🤣 on the shelf like encyclopaedias 🤣🤣 Raheem Shillings 😅
NHS= No Hot Spur….
Relegate City!!!! 😂
LL Cool J FC.. This expressions guy is funny..
Just an idea for new weird content while we wait for football to resume 😅:
Alternate positions/formations we'd like to see our squad players play 🤷🏿♂️
e.g.:
1. Mousa Sissoko – RB
2. Dier – CB
3. Aurier – RAM/RW
4. Midfield trio of Gio, Lamela and Tanguy
5. Foyth – CDM
6. Ryan – LAM/LW
7. Kane – CAM
8. Striking pair of Kane and Parrot
9. 3-2-3-2
10. 4-1-2-1-2
That mask is as useless as your team
Where do I sign to relegate money cheat city..
'' Do you remember the time '' 😂😂
Got man walking around like sub-zero 😩😂😂😂💀
Sweating like lv looool
Try to do something with the sun
If you can have a play off you can play proper matches.
You know dem boy der
Man City ??? You’re not thinking proper expressions I expected better from you
Man don't wanna get the smoke from mufc blud😂
Intro is lit 🔥
VOID IT VOID IT VOID IT VOID IT VOID IT VOID IT WE MUST VOID IT!
Raheem Shillings😂😂😂 dead bro
Season gotta be finished, only fair
"We cant help but waiiit" im dying