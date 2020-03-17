How Bruno Fernandes has saved Manchester United's season | Premier League





ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Don Hutchison, Gab Marcotti and Alejandro Moreno take a deeper look into how Bruno Fernandes has impacted Manchester United’s season after winning the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February. Nicol says Fernandes looks like he’s not a flash in the pan and he’s here to stay. Marcotti adds that Man United were interested in Fernandes last summer and shouldn’t have waited so long to sign him.

