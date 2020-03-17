How Bruno Fernandes has saved Manchester United's season | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN FC



ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Don Hutchison, Gab Marcotti and Alejandro Moreno take a deeper look into how Bruno Fernandes has impacted Manchester United’s season after winning the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February. Nicol says Fernandes looks like he’s not a flash in the pan and he’s here to stay. Marcotti adds that Man United were interested in Fernandes last summer and shouldn’t have waited so long to sign him.
#ESPNFC

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:

source comprar camisetas [name] spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,camisetas retro futbol en camisetasfutboleses.com. camiseta de la real sociedad 2018

22 thoughts on “How Bruno Fernandes has saved Manchester United's season | Premier League

  5. United need better and reliable squad players that won't mind getting benched like Ighalo, probably 1 more established player that can instantly gel and instill calm like Carrick in 2007 and RvP in 2013, and 1 more season for the team to mould together and having 1 or 2 stars to truly breakout from the young ranks of Martial, Rashford, Greenwood to emulate Rooney and Ronaldo in 2007.

    With the current team, I truly think United can firmly be within top 3 next season…. possibly go for the title, but I prefer to manage my expectation.

    I honestly think United already have a good pool of young talents…. obviously I'll love to see Sancho coming, but I won't cry if he doesn't.

    Responder

  9. Poorly built team? … They were weak compared to their own standards.. but when you have de gea martial Pogba rashford.. there was already a foundation for Bruno join and enhance

    Responder

  19. Someone needs to tell these twats United have the second most clean sheets in all the top league lol we need a quality dm another cm if pogba leaves a rw and buy ighalo for 2 year's then get halaand the next

    Responder

  20. That fat lad is clueless, United defence has been exceptional recently. We didn’t have a creative outlet and with a few more additions there is no reason why we can’t atleast throw our hat in the circle

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *