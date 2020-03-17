ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol, Don Hutchison, Gab Marcotti and Alejandro Moreno take a deeper look into how Bruno Fernandes has impacted Manchester United’s season after winning the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for February. Nicol says Fernandes looks like he’s not a flash in the pan and he’s here to stay. Marcotti adds that Man United were interested in Fernandes last summer and shouldn’t have waited so long to sign him.
22 thoughts on “How Bruno Fernandes has saved Manchester United's season | Premier League”
Everyone knew United need a creative midfielder. Bruno gives them that. He ties everything together.
Anything is better than Lingard and Perria
People shouldn't be surprised. He was the captain of Sporting Lisbon. One can ask why they didn't go for him all these years. He's going to force Pogba to step it up.
I'd say Rashford is so happy with the coronavirus break. Pogba and Rashford are back. Scary team developing
United need better and reliable squad players that won't mind getting benched like Ighalo, probably 1 more established player that can instantly gel and instill calm like Carrick in 2007 and RvP in 2013, and 1 more season for the team to mould together and having 1 or 2 stars to truly breakout from the young ranks of Martial, Rashford, Greenwood to emulate Rooney and Ronaldo in 2007.
With the current team, I truly think United can firmly be within top 3 next season…. possibly go for the title, but I prefer to manage my expectation.
I honestly think United already have a good pool of young talents…. obviously I'll love to see Sancho coming, but I won't cry if he doesn't.
these guys dont watch games
Freds been our best midfielder lool
Gab you got this one wrong
Fred's been united best player.
Poorly built team? … They were weak compared to their own standards.. but when you have de gea martial Pogba rashford.. there was already a foundation for Bruno join and enhance
Bruno’s had twice the impact of Pogba in half the time for half the price. I hope Pogba does stay and perform, but if not, no big deal.
“and your thoughts steve” – Time to shut the video, usually takes rubbish
Poorly built team… although correct you cannot deny Ole is slowly but surely fixing it
Fred is a top player whoever that American guy is he needs to shut his mouth
Did he cure coronavirus? Or is this post titled badly? "Saved the season" will be quite a feat this season.
every 15 or so years lets buy a player from sporting lisbon, its seems to be working 😉
This didn’t age well….what season?
Gab's laugh at 5:15 had me 😂🤣😂🤣
So what happens when Bruno & Matic get injured? Ole better get quality squad depth.
Oh & Leicester City, Liverpool & Chelsea fans wax lyrically about their top executives.
Someone needs to tell these twats United have the second most clean sheets in all the top league lol we need a quality dm another cm if pogba leaves a rw and buy ighalo for 2 year's then get halaand the next
That fat lad is clueless, United defence has been exceptional recently. We didn’t have a creative outlet and with a few more additions there is no reason why we can’t atleast throw our hat in the circle
The American should talk about basketball or baseball. Not football
Poorly built team ?? That's an insult F you back