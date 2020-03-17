UEFA Set Premier League Deadline Completion Date | Everton News Daily
17 thoughts on “UEFA Set Premier League Deadline Completion Date | Everton News Daily”
I am sure they seed the the 30th june was when they hope we finish not when it has to finish
If they have to play behind closed doors then so be it, let's get this season done so we can have a pre season
ArchieRKO Everton
What happens when players go out of contract in the summer??
how dare they fine us for basically caring for our peoples. europe pisses me off
So this is where all the bog roll is disappearing to!
get a Tourny going Baz … Football's finished , let's have a laugh before Trump gets us all Nuked
Test the players for the virus and let them play behind closed doors, God knows we're in need of entertainment these days! (With a live pianist making up for the lack of crowd atmosphere like in the silent movie days.)
Any information regarding season ticket renewal deadline? Will it be extended?
They are having a laugh not going to happen. There are to many new cases of covid 19 each day. Football is far to much about money these days. I've read munier is close to signing pre contract with Dortmund. Well they will in the champions league.
Thought my might appreciate this.
https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/19-20/comment/editorial/39342.html
Personally I think they will totally scrap all domestic football, players are mixing.
Of course before I type anything else there are more important issues in life.
All domestic football should be void for 2019/20 season and no I don't have an alternative.
Regardless of rivalry how can we make predictive decision in pro sport, never mind the premiership think about promotion and relegation ACROSS THE WORLD!
In light of what's happening I think it's totally uncool to be worrying about footie. Wayne Rooney saying slagging fa for not calling it off earler. Worrying that his families health comes first. He wants to watch what other virus's he brings home. All players do what their told by the fa and the fa do what their told by sky and the others sponsors. Players sell themselves to get the big doe. If they don't like it pack it in. As for Liverpool give them a trophy for accumulating the most points up until March.
Jus shows true human greed,play meaningless football games rather than look after every bodies health,all coz of money.
Are the F A waiting to see what Liverpool want to do?
June 30th should mean the season will be voided, I have an extremely tough time seeing how it will be under control within 2-3 months