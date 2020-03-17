AFTV STORE:
27 thoughts on “Euros Postponed Until 2021 So Will The Premier League Return? | AFTV News Daily”
Don robbie buys a new mic but still records through camer's mic
Fifa. Get your best fifa player out of each team to represent their club and play the rest of the season online😎
Euros cancel wow
We have to wait an see how it goes
Euros cancel don,t mean da season will finish
How can u robbie u will have to play alot more games but that will b to hard u will need more time than a month
Lives are more important than sports
Liverpool ain,t da only club that will feel it
Yes a lot of players contract will come to an end when this season finish
Only one knows what auba will do is auba an his agent at da end of da day it,s about da money
Coronavirus; It's unreal
All i can say robbie is what ever they do it will cause a problem
Da virus will end some time so stop worring
maybe continue the season beginning of next year Jan, one game a week including cup games. the season should be done by april. Then the countries can get the players into the national team and start preparing for euros by playing friendlies.
It all comes down to these people an there money they do care about lives
counter proposal : instead of paying Auba 200k toilet rolls i propose 100k ham rolls!
Just end it
This will give them time to come up with a proper plan to deal with problems like these
Thank u robbie for still keeping us up dated with what is going on in da uk an england b safe mad love to u an your fam an da aftv fam.
Scrap the international breaks
Scrap the international breaks
Scrap the international breaks!
Scrap it void it asap
Scrap it void it asap
Void it if the situation doesn't improve
What with VAR our crap team and covid-19 this is far and away the worst season in the whole of history.
I think next season could be shortened and maybe scrap the league Cup.