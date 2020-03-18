Relive Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford in the 2015/16 season, when 18-year-old Marcus Rashford burst onto the scene with a brace to down the Gunners. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #ManUnited #Arsenal
32 thoughts on “Man United v. Arsenal | PREMIER LEAGUE CLASSIC MATCH | 2/28/16 | NBC Sports”
van gaal is so weird
Rashford's debut, oh how the times have changed
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
0:55 💓🔥💃
👇 👇 👇 👇🔥
Thank you, NBC Sports!
I'm a west ham fan, but I need football
Lingardnaldo
21:04 I forgot how brilliant this was haha
25 minutes? We’re not that bored
Forgot how good Herrera is
look how much effort rashford used to put in…cant wait to see him come back and tear the league apart
The day the world knew Marcus Rashford's name
Imagine Aubameyang in this team. Ozil was so good to watch. No wonder he was Wenger's favorite.
GJGJ NBC!!!
I expect a new classic match everyday during this break 🙏🏾
That Marcus Rashford kid looks like he can become a pretty good player
As much of a character as Van Gaal was, I found his football repugnant as a United fan
VAR would’ve taken away Rashford’s second goal on some BS
Oh yeah that time Man United defeated Arsenal with their youth team. Brilliant.
Did he say 14 1st team players missing?? Tf
One of the few times lvg got up out his seat and when we won the fa cup
Who else is watching this because there is no live football due to coronavirus
when lingard was good…
When there is nothing to watch
Binge Watching ARSENAL games! COYG!!! Evertime I hang out with my MAN UTD friend, we win, so now he doesn't want to hang out with me when its Arsenal v Man UTD lol
I miss Varela’s crosses
Back when Lingard could assist
Please if y'all could add a game clock that'd be much appreciated. It's really hard watching highlights like this because they all feel out of context. For example, I might have no idea quite how important a goal is because I have no idea if it's the 70th minute of the 89th.
Ozil was too insane this season
When Rashford was just a boy and Ligardinho could actually dribble and assist
Man, we should’ve given Herrera a contract
Omg Sir Alex singing at the end there! Can't believe I've never seen that lol
Great story