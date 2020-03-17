This week on Uncut David Meyler is celebrating St Patrick’s Day with @Southampton FC’s Shane Long and @Official Brighton & Hove Albion FC defender Shane Duffy to discuss some of the greatest Irish players to have played in the Premier League, plus we find out which Irish players would make up their Ultimate Premier League Teammate.
25 thoughts on “Could this Ireland XI win the Premier League? | Shane Long & Shane Duffy on Uncut | AD”
Who cringed when he said top of the morning
No Irish person says that 😬
Hey FAI can you scout me? Please?
AWB is best for defending
For attack maybe
Best right back with walker
paul mcgrath has to be in that Irish 11
5:25 can't believe he said top of the morning noone here in Ireland says that lol so cringe but where can you get that jersey? 😶
Southampton🤝Irish🤝Brighton fans all watching this video
Wes hoolahan
I have Meyler's Jordans
#EIRE #DAVIDMEYLER
I just realized they're both named Shane
Did you know David was from Cork?
how did duffy not know take your points lol
I just remmeber that Kean is my first favourite player in Premier League
How is shay given only 74, top top goalkeeper thats a joke
Matt Doherty is very unfortunate to not make it
No way he picked Richard dunne over Paul mcgrath
My number 7 Shane!!
no paul mcgrath is an absolute joke
Interesting.
Only if K. Westwood was in prem. Owls will not get there for a million years
Embarrassing clown meyler!
First time I've ever heard someone call O Shea a baller!😂😂😂😂
For 5:25, meyler the clown deserves to be sacked