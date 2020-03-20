Should The Premier League Be Cancelled And Have 22 Teams Next Season?





The Premier League is looking when they can finish the 2019/20 season. In Germany, the Bundesliga might cancel the league and promote 2 from Bundesliga 2, meaning the top tier of German football will have 2 extra teams next season. Should the Premier League also do this? Is that fair on the likes of Leeds, West Brom and Brentford?



