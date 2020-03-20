The Premier League is looking when they can finish the 2019/20 season. In Germany, the Bundesliga might cancel the league and promote 2 from Bundesliga 2, meaning the top tier of German football will have 2 extra teams next season. Should the Premier League also do this? Is that fair on the likes of Leeds, West Brom and Brentford?
42 thoughts on “Should The Premier League Be Cancelled And Have 22 Teams Next Season?”
As I said a couple of videos ago, all these ideas of cancelling or voiding the season are based on the premise that we need to be able to start next season on time and that the virus does not affect next season and end up in the same situation.
Two problems with voiding the season and promoting two teams from the championship.
1. If you void the season then how can two teams be promoted?
2. An extra two teams means an additional four games for each team. Never mind if COVID19 affects next season, if there are games postponed due to bad weather then it would be hard to fit in those additional games.
Scotts a contrarian. Saying you don't see the beauty of that 2008-12 masterly complete football by Guardiola and Barcelona is like saying margot Robbie isn't fit- you're lying or jealous…
I don’t know why but when Scott speaks.. I instantly take in every word. Even if he’s talking absolute nonsense about Liverpool as usual I just buy into his view for some reason
What Scott and buvey are saying is what Klopp has built at Liverpool. Teams lose because they're scared to attack Liverpool, because Liverpool are very similar to 90s united on the counter. And although it's through different routes and passing patterns, they're every bit as capable as city to break down any team in the world. That's why they looked like winning every single game at one point. Watford was a Pearce masterclass vs 11 exhausted and underperforming players. One off in 2 seasons. Other than that you coming City 2017 with United 99 and you get Liverpool 2019 👌
There is no such thing as "making your own luck" when the refs call fouls for you, but don't do the same for the other team. Football is business first, competition second. They will prop up big clubs and popular players over the integrity of the game. The funny thing is that UEFA/ the FA have to keep outdoing themselves to break records and keep the "entertainment value" up so individual games keep getting more lopsidely called.
The only two possibilities with the league is to finish (if possible) or void the season. Any other option contains too many factors or ethical concerns (like who gets included in playoffs or promotion) that would just be messy. Also this has to be a Europe wide decision, you can't have one league to something different from another, then we get issues with champions league and timing. Either every league has to continue or every league has to be voided. And considering how the spread of the virus is going, I can't realistically see making an argument for players and staff getting together and playing games. I don't think this is going to settle down and be safe until July or August, but I'm no doctor haha.
Do a session discussing about the academy players coming through from the big 6 and have representatives from all the big 6 and what they hold for the future and also an insight into- "Is the club legends coming back to their clubs as managers the future of football?".
What do you guys think of finishing this season by October having the pre season and conventional summer break in nov-dec and starting next season in Jan-Feb. Would help to align everything with the next World Cup which is in Dec
It’s incredible that Buvey wants to scrap the League Cup when it’s the only trophy City will win over the coming years
For me, the season has the be finished at all costs. If Klopp not showing up to a league cup game ruins the integrity of the beautiful game then what does 'null and voiding' an entire season do?
On the topic of recalibrating: from next season onwards, set aside the League cup for teams not playing in European competition and do away with replays/extra time in the FA and League cups.
Thoughts lads? Great chat as always.
Buveys salty tears. If this Liverpool side finishes as projected, it is the best PL team in a season, no question. If they finish with more points its inarguable. Style of play is a personal taste, personally I would pay my money to watch this Liverpool side over Peps City. City's 100+ point had an appalling United site finish second. Liverpool have had City, with 2 consecutive tiles and the PL most expensive squad chasing them. Plus the world champion cup thing. Whats for sure is that you put this Liverpool side up against that City side from 2018 for a season and Liverpool are wiping the floor with them. What you are right about is the 2nd cycle. Man City and current Liverpool will be tested in the coming years to see if Klopp and Pep(?) can create dynasties to match fergies Utd or Liverpool teams of the 70/80s.
