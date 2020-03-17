FIFA 20 | PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON! | FT. VAN DIJK, SON, DE BRUYNE… etc | Most Shocking, TOTY
#FIFA20 #TOTS #PremierLeague #Official #ultimateteam #fut #austor #VanDijk #Son #DeBruyne #teamoftheseason #season #bewertungen #present #cards #top50 #futurestars #fifa #fut20 #Liverpool #Tottenham #ManCity ,
FIFA 20 PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON!
Info about my Content:
I (Austor – FIFA Prediction & More) create all the video! All videos on this channel are created by me and if you are trying it the hard way, I have prove that I’m the creator of my content! You are not allowed to re upload my video on YouTube or any other side! The music I use is copyright free music, mainly from NoCopyrightSounds. I hope you enjoy my original FIFA content:)
source Modelos de camisetas de fútbol de todas las selecciones y de las mejores marcas. Encuentra fantásticos descuentos en artículos seleccionados. equipacion chelsea 2018
43 thoughts on “FIFA 20 | PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE SEASON! 😱🔥| FT. VAN DIJK, SON, DE BRUYNE… etc”
Bukayo saka
Mahrez should be 96
Where is Fleck or Dean Henderson or Bruno Fernandes
where is bruno fernandes
Willian for Chelsea this season👌
Martial?
Alisson and Firmino should be tots
I think instead of dubravka there should be leno he played much better than dubravka and dean henderson should be in there too
Dean Henderson? Maybe a 88 rated or higher?
Ben Chillwell? Hes doing a great job! I also think Kane should get one, he have been much injured, but when he have played, he have been great! And its not easy to play well right after an injury
Martial and james
Firmino higher than vardy and rashford are you drunk
That adama card would be way too op
Henderson? Leno? Jota? Chilwell? Martial? Jesus? Stevens? Neves? Richarlison? Calvert-Lewin?
Bruno Fernandes
Gomez from Liverpool FC
Sterling doesn’t deserve a 96 TOTS. He wasn’t half So good Like in his 2018-19 season!
NO PUKKI NO PARTY🇫🇮
Bruno Fernandes
Dean Henderson
Charlie taylor
Billy Gilmour
Holy shit that adama
Aguero should be 97
Abraham doesn’t deserve one
Throwback team of the season???
Where's Saint Maxima and schar and sharp and Kante and Dean Henderson
Allan Saint Maximin should be on there
99 pace
97 dribbling
bruno fernandes
No Todd Cantwell 😭😥
Maguire & Martial?
Abraham 92 (93)
Mount 92 (89)
Mount 92 Rashford 92 xdd Rashford 94
Bruno fernandes
Bruno Fernandes
Harry kane
Should be there
HARRY KANE!
116 saves and 90 ovr for Dubravka?
Where's willian
Maguire? He's quietly been having a great season.
A norwich player make it here and not a single Sheffield player make it here? Where the freak is Dean Henderson. Oh and im surprise when I look at Lloris stats on whoscore lol
Martinelli saka kante