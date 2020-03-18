RANKED: Which Premier League Squad Has The Most Potential?

Posted on by HITC Sport



Which Premier League squad has the most potential? Spoiler alert – it’s not Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson’s team of veterans.

source En la tienda online de Fútbol Factory tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño. portero atletico de madrid 2018

39 thoughts on “RANKED: Which Premier League Squad Has The Most Potential?

  3. 23

    Man united shouldn't be ahead of arsenal Liverpool or Leicester daniel James is so overrated greenwood is pretty good and rashford will be washed up by 2023

    Responder

  5. How on earth is Chelsea above Man U, so Abraham, mount and Gilmore compared to greenwood, James, rashford, wan bisaka, Williams and u think that puts Chelsea above Man U 🤦🏽‍♂️

    Responder

  11. This is an arsenal team that can be fielded in 5 years with Leno being the only player over 30. Leno tierney Saliba holding bellerin Torreira guendouzi Saka Emile Smith Rowe martinelli nketiah. The bench would see players like Nelson willock medley. Arsenal have some of the best youth in the league.

    Responder

  12. Arsenal 7th? Wtf?
    Reiss Nelson
    Eddie Nkethia
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Emile Smith-Rowe
    Saliba
    Kieran Tierney
    Rob Holding
    Ainsley Maitland-Niles
    Joe Williock
    Torreira (he’s like 23)
    Bukayo Saka

    They should be number 1 imo, they’ve literally got a whole team full of talents in the future

    Responder

  19. Kinda dumb to say city's squad is 6th. When you look at their eds team they've got a bunch of youngsters touted to be world beaters. Braaf's regarded as a better prospect than sancho, eric garcia and thb are more than good enough to start for most pl teams right now. And to say most of their players are at their peak? Mind you sterling sane bernardo are all 25, and are already world class players. To say that they wont get any better is pretty dumb.

    Responder

  22. Don't know how arsenal are 7th, easily top 3, arguably 1. Players like nketiah, martinelli, guendouzi, saka, PEPE, bellerin, saliba on loan, like wtf. And norwich are way too low as well. You put city higher who has who? Foden? lmao thats the only young player they should be in the bottom half of the table.

    Responder

  29. Chelsea’s bs they only have 4 or 5 players with a lot of old crap- willy cabera azpi Marcos alonso Giroud Jorginho Pedro William. Personally Man U is just better with 2 or 3 young players in every position. Goalie de gea coming to prime and dean Henderson coming back. Right back wan B. Left back Luke shaw Brandon Williams. Centre back fosu mensha tuanzebe lindolof and Slab head not even prime yet. Midfield Fred coming into prime. Big Scott looks to be a player. Bruno fernandes best in the prem. pogba still one of the best on his day. Striker Rashford martial haven’t hit peak also with greenwood coming through. Wingers Dan James can become best winger in prem with his pace. And obviously the one everyone’s been waiting for….. future star…

    Jesse lingardinho

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *