Which Premier League squad has the most potential? Spoiler alert – it’s not Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson’s team of veterans.
39 thoughts on “RANKED: Which Premier League Squad Has The Most Potential?”
“Most of the Southampton squad are in their late 30’s”
Southampton’s average squad age: 26.6 years
Arsenal should be in the top 4 and Livarpool should be around 8th
Man united shouldn't be ahead of arsenal Liverpool or Leicester daniel James is so overrated greenwood is pretty good and rashford will be washed up by 2023
Arsenal 1st:
Martinelli
Saka
Nketiah
Guendozi
Willock
Torreira
Maitland-Niles
Nelson
Smith Rowe
Saliba
Tierney
Pepe
Holding
Medley
John-Jules
How on earth is Chelsea above Man U, so Abraham, mount and Gilmore compared to greenwood, James, rashford, wan bisaka, Williams and u think that puts Chelsea above Man U 🤦🏽♂️
How is Watford 19th with Sarr, Pedro, Doucoure, and Duelofeu
I think u criminally underrated arsenal and watford
Where's the Irish guy?
Say theres better than city in the premier league shadow of the team they were can see a big slump coming for then
I hope next season Wolves could have a better shot at the Portugees league title
This is an arsenal team that can be fielded in 5 years with Leno being the only player over 30. Leno tierney Saliba holding bellerin Torreira guendouzi Saka Emile Smith Rowe martinelli nketiah. The bench would see players like Nelson willock medley. Arsenal have some of the best youth in the league.
Arsenal 7th? Wtf?
Reiss Nelson
Eddie Nkethia
Gabriel Martinelli
Emile Smith-Rowe
Saliba
Kieran Tierney
Rob Holding
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Joe Williock
Torreira (he’s like 23)
Bukayo Saka
They should be number 1 imo, they’ve literally got a whole team full of talents in the future
Crystal Palace gonna get a new academy centre in the next years, and if they start to pick all the youngsters from south london you can put them in number 1 easily
It's a toss up between united and Chelsea for me
United wan bissaka greenwood Williams dean Henderson tuanzebe rashford James and many more we will be at the top very soon again
Chelsea had only 4 good players
Stupid vid
In Everton you forgot moise kean
I would say arsenal 3rd 2nd Chelsea and 1st man utd
Kinda dumb to say city's squad is 6th. When you look at their eds team they've got a bunch of youngsters touted to be world beaters. Braaf's regarded as a better prospect than sancho, eric garcia and thb are more than good enough to start for most pl teams right now. And to say most of their players are at their peak? Mind you sterling sane bernardo are all 25, and are already world class players. To say that they wont get any better is pretty dumb.
⚽️💙
I’m a Lfc fan but it’s obviously chelsea
Don't know how arsenal are 7th, easily top 3, arguably 1. Players like nketiah, martinelli, guendouzi, saka, PEPE, bellerin, saliba on loan, like wtf. And norwich are way too low as well. You put city higher who has who? Foden? lmao thats the only young player they should be in the bottom half of the table.
Chelsea 💙
Saints also have Yan vallery and a guy named vokins or something so i think they should be like 14th
For West Ham, you needed to mention Ngakia. Why?!!
Arsenal should be higher up no doubt
Arsenal should be way higher than 7th
Spurs should have been 7th because troy parrot and arsenal should have been 3th
Chelsea’s bs they only have 4 or 5 players with a lot of old crap- willy cabera azpi Marcos alonso Giroud Jorginho Pedro William. Personally Man U is just better with 2 or 3 young players in every position. Goalie de gea coming to prime and dean Henderson coming back. Right back wan B. Left back Luke shaw Brandon Williams. Centre back fosu mensha tuanzebe lindolof and Slab head not even prime yet. Midfield Fred coming into prime. Big Scott looks to be a player. Bruno fernandes best in the prem. pogba still one of the best on his day. Striker Rashford martial haven’t hit peak also with greenwood coming through. Wingers Dan James can become best winger in prem with his pace. And obviously the one everyone’s been waiting for….. future star…
Jesse lingardinho
City have the biggest potential; Palmer, McAtee, Garcia, Braaf, Harwood, Bazunu etc.
Leicester should have being 2nd and man United 3rd but others was well predicted
Im sorry but how tf is arsenal 7th, theyve got nketiah,nelson,martineli,saka,tierney and for the age of a manager mikel arteta is very young, they should be atleast 3rd in my opinion
Arsenal have been shafted here because are older players apparently are performing crap. I thought this was a video about younger players
I'm always disappointed to click a HITC video and hear this guy's voice
Leicester should be first …. without a doubt better youngsters than united or chelsea
U guys are sleeping on Arsenal too much , like city and wolves over Arsenal?
Watford have all their youth players on loan. Cucho Hernandez, Luis Suarez, Ben Wilmot, Pervis Estupinan, Adalberto Penaranda and more. Do some research next time mate!!
Henderson>Kepa AWB>James Maguire>Rudiger Tuanzebe>Tomori Williams>Alonso Garner>Gilmour Fred>Jorginho McTominay>Kovacic Gomes>Mount Martial>Abraham Rashford>Pulisic
He was so harsh on arsenal they should have least been top 3 what is that reason for them being 7th