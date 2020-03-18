2020 AIA Singapore Premier League: Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors

Posted on by Singapore Premier League



Date: 18 March 2020
Venue: Our Tampines Hub
Score: 4-0 (Boris Kopitovic 60’, Zehrudin Mehmedovic 70’, Jordan Webb 79’, Shah Shahiran 82’)

Watch the latest Singapore Premier League highlights:

SPL website:
Follow SPL on Facebook:
Follow the SPL on Instagram:
Follow the SPL on Twitter:

source ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com. camiseta del athletic barata

22 thoughts on “2020 AIA Singapore Premier League: Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors

  19. I think this commentator is better but people are complaining. He is so energetic and very alive.. other commentator are so dead. Like no feeling. You guys should listen to the epl commentators.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *