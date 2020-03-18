Date: 18 March 2020
Venue: Our Tampines Hub
Score: 4-0 (Boris Kopitovic 60’, Zehrudin Mehmedovic 70’, Jordan Webb 79’, Shah Shahiran 82’)
22 thoughts on “2020 AIA Singapore Premier League: Tampines Rovers vs Lion City Sailors”
Go stags! Win the league this year
omg that scream.. hopefully it did not spoil my phone speaker
who is this idiotic commentator? nothing to be that excited about lah…wht!?
I will always call Lions City as Home Utd… but things change. Theyre now being trashed just like that.
Alamak hassan sunny
Man, sorry but the commentator is cringy.
Commentator so loud ccb relax abit lah
wtf is this commentator? “row row ur boat” “www.jordanwebb7thgoaloftheseason.com” HAHAHAHAHAH BRUH
should have watched this game yesterday rather then Balestier vs Hougang. but the same 4 goals scored for both games.
1:20 holy shit this ang moh commentator almost make me deaf with his Sindel scream
Lion City Sailors is such a stupid name
some say that Syazwan can prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the community with reflexes like those
Lousy Cocky Sucky, LCS for you!
Lol this commentator and his “WWW.JORDANWEBBblabla.com” what lanjiao?
Lion Shitty Sailors
Jordan webb was involved in all 4 goals, brilliant
Jordan webb too good for s league
bro, you over loaded the mic level when the 1st goal went in. 105dB!. As loud as a jet engine!.
I think this commentator is better but people are complaining. He is so energetic and very alive.. other commentator are so dead. Like no feeling. You guys should listen to the epl commentators.
Stop playing Hafiz Noh
Lion City Sailors sounds like Sailor Moon
Here is how to ruin a football club – be an idiot, buy the club and change its name.