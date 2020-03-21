FIFA 21 | TOP 10 BEST OVERPOWERED PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS🔥 | FUT 21 ULTIMATE TEAM
26 thoughts on “FIFA 21 | TOP 10 BEST OVERPOWERED PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS RATINGS PREDICTIONS🔥 | FUT 21 ULTIMATE TEAM”
Who should be the highest rated player on fifa 21 in the premier league??
2:35 ”scoring goals” even llorente has more goals at anfield this season than firmino
Sterling dosen’t deserv a upgrade in overall but in shoting he deserv
The new card concept 🔥🔥
EA shoul hire u VIVA
Jordan Henderson 85 or 84
Here is a question who is better :Abmyang or kane?
sterling is missing too many chances
Salah scored more goals than Mane and assisted more.so 91 for Salah
If kdb has 92 then neymar has to have a 193
Are you ok you sound sick. Anyways get better and keep up the good work👍
Salah should have 94 pace he is rly fast
Henderson should be at least 8
But i aree with all the other ratings
TRANSFERS VIDEO PLEASE
Sterling he should be a 91 rated
So according to you ederson will also get a downgrade because in Fifa 20 he was 88 rated and in this video u didn't mention him in honourable mentions which starts from Mahrez 87 rated
??? Who agrees
Firmino is 88 rated Since the winter update
Viva hope you get better may god bless you and great videoonce again
yeah when he got injured we lost all those games. He's irraplacable
Pogba will be 87
Aubameyang should be 90 rated because he scores as many goals as Aguero
Henderson should be 87/88
That's not a hate but salah has 16 goal in 26 games in the prem and sterling has 11 in 26 so you were saying that salah has not bad but not a good season and that sterling's stats amazing for a rw
Once again that's not a hate I'm not a salah fan boy and I don't hate sterling
Aguaro 88
Where's aguero
I agree with u on salah's pace he is not as quick as mane
Salah is way better