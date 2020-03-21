Here is 5 things we have learned about VAR so far this season, with all the controversy surrounding it there is a lot to take away from it, and a lot to hopefully be improved upon before the 21/22 season begins, whenever that may be.
Please subscribe for all the latest Man Utd News on the Academy, Live Stream reaction of Premier League and Champions League games from Old Trafford and more, Manchester United documentaries, Manchester United vlogs, for all the goals, highlights, analysis on players like Mason Greenwood, podcasts like Rene Meulensteen, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Press Conferences and United Review.
PATREON LINK;
Want to get more in depth? Join the Reddit group!
The Podcast is here:
Please Subscribe to the channel:
My social accounts are here;
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
Snapchat;
Finally my website is
#5ThingsWeLearned #5Things #ManUnited
source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. camisetas oficiales de futbol
38 thoughts on “Good or Bad? | 5 Things We've Learned About VAR… | Premier League”
The biggest thing we have learned for var liVARpool wouldn't be shit without var
5 Things to fix VAR next
“If someones’ pubes are offside.” 🤣🤣
Var good Europe it is bad in England they can't uses probably
Can you make a video of why Siggurdson was offside against man utd coz I don't get it
VAR needs to be less like big brother and more like a linesman. If it can't help in literally 5 SECONDS, then it's useless. Trying so hard to get it 'right', they're killing the game. Maybe visual cues only – "check that again", "clearly offside" etc. I'll accept bad decisions, even when they go against us, just let the beautiful game flow.
If someone's pubes are offsise😹😹😹
BAD BECAUSE OF VAR THIS SHITTEST TEAM IS 1ST
Next one five things we learnt about oles tactics and decisions
The english refs are either too old or fat
With the offside "daylight" or "clear and obvious mistake" situations I have to say I disagree with you, Mr. Howson.
We have goal line technology which is praised for its accuracy, we can see down to the milimeter if a ball is completely over the line or not. Why would we not have the same mindset for offsides? If it's offside it's offside, if the ball isn't completely over then it's not completely over. Black and white situations are EASY to call and have them be fair every single time, another such situation which almost NEVER gets called is when GKs go out from the line on penalties and saves …why?
Folk saying someone other than Scott Mctominay for player of the season so far makes me laugh
American here. VAR needs to implement rules similar to what the NFL have for their replay:
It has to be OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE to overturn a call on the field.
each team should be allowed challenges it makes it better less frequent and more intense
mark clattenburg and michael oliver officiated champions league finals i am pretty sure
My issue with VAR is and always has been the fact that Premier League referees are simply not good enough. The quality of referee in England would have ensured VAR was awful regardess of how it was implemented. If you break down the theory of relativity in its simplest form multiple times but to a donkey, it still won't understand it. Showing these clowns replays of things they don't understand makes no difference.
VAR is mint! The amount of times teams have thought they had scored and then it was ruled against. Too funny.
As a fan of american football. Your complaint about VAR slowing the game down makes me laugh considering nfl and cfb games are legit 3.5-4 hrs long
1 think i know varpool will not win the legue 🤣🤣
It's a tough time for content creators around the world and it's even tougher being deprived of sports altogether for the viewers. Props to you Ste and everyone out there still trying to create a positive distraction and take our minds off of a crumbling world. Long time fan.
literally do what the NFL does… only if the call is questionable or the managers/coach challenge then look at it again… otherwise we play
worse dan corona …..LOL
Everton’s goal at OT when DCL elbowed De Gea and the goal was still given, how is that not a subjective call against Ste??
I’ll cut this video done for you the refs are bad
The problem is not VAR itself it's the people behind it, there have been some instances where they are clearly safe guarding the on pitch referee by sticking to whatever awful decisions he made citing "not being a clear and obvious error", the not using the side pitch monitor is baffling (why have it there if you're not gonna use it?), easy decisions taking too long, that time that is used up by VAR not being properly compensated for with the add on time and the lack of communication with the fans on the stadium… Those are the issues imo
You would think that the fa would go to the sports that use video refs well ie both rugby codes and get help
In the description of the video it says before the 21/22 season starts. I take it we’ve written off the 20/21 season then!! 😂😂
Oh its dry
Clattenburg refereed the 2016 champions league final and euro 2016 final.
Just remember why they brought it in, blunders at VITAL moments in seasons
need to make VAR like in the rugby
Yeah, VAR totally sucks.
Even if they get alot of these things right., it will always be a detriment to football.
I like VR. I just dont like how they are useing it and still makes the wrong decision.
One really positive from VAR. There’s been a very dramatic drop in diving. Players know that they can’t get away with it. So VAR has pretty much irradiated diving. (Wrong decision for Fred aside)
Obviously VAR needs refinement generally though. As per the video.
Whats with the Lemon?
Good video.
Refs need to add time used for var to the extra time.
What was the impact on diving and violent conduct?