Good or Bad? | 5 Things We've Learned About VAR… | Premier League

Posted on by Stephen Howson



Here is 5 things we have learned about VAR so far this season, with all the controversy surrounding it there is a lot to take away from it, and a lot to hopefully be improved upon before the 21/22 season begins, whenever that may be.

38 thoughts on “Good or Bad? | 5 Things We've Learned About VAR… | Premier League

  6. VAR needs to be less like big brother and more like a linesman. If it can't help in literally 5 SECONDS, then it's useless. Trying so hard to get it 'right', they're killing the game. Maybe visual cues only – "check that again", "clearly offside" etc. I'll accept bad decisions, even when they go against us, just let the beautiful game flow.

  11. With the offside "daylight" or "clear and obvious mistake" situations I have to say I disagree with you, Mr. Howson.
    We have goal line technology which is praised for its accuracy, we can see down to the milimeter if a ball is completely over the line or not. Why would we not have the same mindset for offsides? If it's offside it's offside, if the ball isn't completely over then it's not completely over. Black and white situations are EASY to call and have them be fair every single time, another such situation which almost NEVER gets called is when GKs go out from the line on penalties and saves …why?

  13. American here. VAR needs to implement rules similar to what the NFL have for their replay:

    It has to be OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE to overturn a call on the field.

  16. My issue with VAR is and always has been the fact that Premier League referees are simply not good enough. The quality of referee in England would have ensured VAR was awful regardess of how it was implemented. If you break down the theory of relativity in its simplest form multiple times but to a donkey, it still won't understand it. Showing these clowns replays of things they don't understand makes no difference.

  20. It's a tough time for content creators around the world and it's even tougher being deprived of sports altogether for the viewers. Props to you Ste and everyone out there still trying to create a positive distraction and take our minds off of a crumbling world. Long time fan.

  25. The problem is not VAR itself it's the people behind it, there have been some instances where they are clearly safe guarding the on pitch referee by sticking to whatever awful decisions he made citing "not being a clear and obvious error", the not using the side pitch monitor is baffling (why have it there if you're not gonna use it?), easy decisions taking too long, that time that is used up by VAR not being properly compensated for with the add on time and the lack of communication with the fans on the stadium… Those are the issues imo

  34. One really positive from VAR. There’s been a very dramatic drop in diving. Players know that they can’t get away with it. So VAR has pretty much irradiated diving. (Wrong decision for Fred aside)
    Obviously VAR needs refinement generally though. As per the video.

