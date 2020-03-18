Would Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish make Manchester United Premier League champions? | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether the transfers of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho would be enough for Manchester United to reclaim top spot and become Premier League champions again.

44 thoughts on “Would Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish make Manchester United Premier League champions? | ESPN FC

  2. A lot of people are missing the fact that Maddison would be a lot harder to draw away from his club considering Leicester have pretty much guarenteed champions league football and they are an established club while grealish and villa are fighting relegation atm. Sure villa will want a lot but grealish has an incentive to leave his club and push for a move somewhere else because let’s face it, he’s too good for them and needs to be at a bigger club so I think it would be easier for United to gain his skills and presence for them and they’d see results on the pitch as well.

  5. Wonder do these guys even watch United. Matic is reborn, De Gea is just a ghost of his former self., Martial has woken up, Dan James beginning to get going again. Bruno running the show. Maguire growing into a real leader.

    Out:
    1. Pogba
    2. De Gea
    3. Jones
    4. Lingard
    5. Pereira
    6. Bailly

    In:
    1. Grealish
    2. Sancho
    3. Koulibaly
    4. Henderson

  8. Fred, Luke Shaw, Maguire and Wan Bissaka have been really solid for Man Utd this season I know Maguire started shaky at first but ever since he was giving the captain role his performances have been really good, Fred looks like a different player since late November he has been very good and he is extremely consistent, AWB is Titanium nobody gets pass him, and the emergence of Brandon Williams has pushed Luke Shaw to be better Shaw has been really good since late January and he has also found a new role at left center back in a back 5 or a back 3 defense. I truly believe if Man Utd gets Koulibaly or Skriniar the defense will eventually be really good.

  12. United need a deep squad but the MVP signing should be a new manager…

    Mertens (because his free in the summer)
    Sancho (really good)
    Meunier (because his almost leaves for free)
    Dybala (because his better than what we have)
    Thiago Alcantara/Tolisso (we can control games and have more creativity)
    Pastore (good player to have on your squad)
    D Costa (almost goes for free)

  15. Marcotti loves to hear himself talk. The both of them laughing at Jones, yeah he hasn’t fulfilled his potential but they forget what he has won and how many times he has represented his country.

  17. Title contention is still something that seems rather far away to be fair. But if Grealish and Sancho come in, we are starting to get real depth in that team. But most likely it’s one or the other, not both!

  19. Pogba is one of a kind doesn't matter if he hasn't played much 100m is a joke for a player like that 135m is a fair price and as for Grealish don't want him overrated rather some more steel in midfield either Ndidi or MS Savic with Sancho as well

  22. MY OPINION: Fred has had a huge improvement since Ole has taken over. However, if pogba returns. Bruno and pogba are starting unless one is injured. Scott is an outstanding defender. I don't get how people miss that. He is physical and smart. I think he'd be a better fit than Fred.

  35. If Sancho RW, Grealish CM and Partey CM Join Manchester United. Ighalo (permanent)

    And if United Sell- Jones, Periera, Lingard, Mata and Sanchez

    And develop/strengthen their coaching
    And medical departments

    Then they could seriously contend for the premier league title and Progress far into the champions league

  43. Busy laughing about us having Jones despite the fact he has barely played this season. We may have went on a bad run mid season without clean sheets but we don't concede mass amounts of goals and in recent times 9 clean sheets in our last 11 games with only 2 goals conceded both goalkeeping errors (Romero vs Brugge, De Gea vs Everton) but sure laugh about how bad our defence is? Reality is if our defence next season remains as solid as it has been prior to the suspension of all sport worldwide and we add Grealish and Sancho plus if he stays possibly a fit and happy again Paul Pogba then that should immediately significantly improve us. Especially baring in mind our biggest issue this season has been breaking down the defensive sides. Pogba, Bruno, Sancho, Martial, Rashford should find breaking down said sides a lot easier!

