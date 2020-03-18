ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether the transfers of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho would be enough for Manchester United to reclaim top spot and become Premier League champions again.
44 thoughts on “Would Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish make Manchester United Premier League champions? | ESPN FC”
Coronavirus is the only concern!
A lot of people are missing the fact that Maddison would be a lot harder to draw away from his club considering Leicester have pretty much guarenteed champions league football and they are an established club while grealish and villa are fighting relegation atm. Sure villa will want a lot but grealish has an incentive to leave his club and push for a move somewhere else because let’s face it, he’s too good for them and needs to be at a bigger club so I think it would be easier for United to gain his skills and presence for them and they’d see results on the pitch as well.
Grealish over Madison all day !!!
I really think mctominay is good………he can become even better…
Wonder do these guys even watch United. Matic is reborn, De Gea is just a ghost of his former self., Martial has woken up, Dan James beginning to get going again. Bruno running the show. Maguire growing into a real leader.
Out:
1. Pogba
2. De Gea
3. Jones
4. Lingard
5. Pereira
6. Bailly
In:
1. Grealish
2. Sancho
3. Koulibaly
4. Henderson
Upamecano, Zakaria, grealish, madisson and sancho more Henderson
Out Pogba, De gea, Jones,Smalling,rojo, Pereira, Lingard,Mata and Alexis Sánchez
United should go for lorrente
Fred, Luke Shaw, Maguire and Wan Bissaka have been really solid for Man Utd this season I know Maguire started shaky at first but ever since he was giving the captain role his performances have been really good, Fred looks like a different player since late November he has been very good and he is extremely consistent, AWB is Titanium nobody gets pass him, and the emergence of Brandon Williams has pushed Luke Shaw to be better Shaw has been really good since late January and he has also found a new role at left center back in a back 5 or a back 3 defense. I truly believe if Man Utd gets Koulibaly or Skriniar the defense will eventually be really good.
Grealish!
Sancho is coming to Chelsea
My cat could do better than these 2 and she died in 2014
United need a deep squad but the MVP signing should be a new manager…
Mertens (because his free in the summer)
Sancho (really good)
Meunier (because his almost leaves for free)
Dybala (because his better than what we have)
Thiago Alcantara/Tolisso (we can control games and have more creativity)
Pastore (good player to have on your squad)
D Costa (almost goes for free)
Honestly this is by far the worst football podcast I’ve ever heard. Matic and Fred have both been absolutely fantastic this season. This is embarrassing to watch
Nimanja Matic was obsulutely perform with Bruno Fernandes. I can see that but i hope the new signning will be good from him
Marcotti loves to hear himself talk. The both of them laughing at Jones, yeah he hasn’t fulfilled his potential but they forget what he has won and how many times he has represented his country.
Finally, an ESPN presenter who can pronounce ‘YouTube’!
Title contention is still something that seems rather far away to be fair. But if Grealish and Sancho come in, we are starting to get real depth in that team. But most likely it’s one or the other, not both!
This guys don’t know who MATIC really is.
Pogba is one of a kind doesn't matter if he hasn't played much 100m is a joke for a player like that 135m is a fair price and as for Grealish don't want him overrated rather some more steel in midfield either Ndidi or MS Savic with Sancho as well
These don’t have a fucking clue, Where do ESPN find these clowns
Rashford, Martial, Sancho
Pogba, Fernandes, Fred
Williams, Maguire, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka
Henderson
If that squad stays consistent, title contenders within two seasons.
MY OPINION: Fred has had a huge improvement since Ole has taken over. However, if pogba returns. Bruno and pogba are starting unless one is injured. Scott is an outstanding defender. I don't get how people miss that. He is physical and smart. I think he'd be a better fit than Fred.
What about Fred😳😳?
Bailly and AWB??
is this on spotify ?
A waste of time
Hope these 2 players don't play for Man Utd. 🙏🏻
Im sure sancho will sign for united 👍🏻
No matter who we sign for sure we have to keep pogba and sign Madison
literally they have no clue about football at all. Matic has been amazing the past few months while we've had injuries.
Fred has been player of the season for me he kept himself fit and gave 100 percent every game he played.
They really dissing Maguire, he’s linked that defensive together it wouldn’t work without him
Sack the graphics person. This is the most unprofessional thumbnail I have ever seen. Wth?!
This "GAB" guy is totally clueless…
If Sancho RW, Grealish CM and Partey CM Join Manchester United. Ighalo (permanent)
And if United Sell- Jones, Periera, Lingard, Mata and Sanchez
And develop/strengthen their coaching
And medical departments
Then they could seriously contend for the premier league title and Progress far into the champions league
“Big tall dude that kicks people”
Are these really the kind of people you call experts? LOL
This video just shows ESPN will never be on the level of Sky Sports🤣
Fred can play CM CAM CDM
Martial left Rashford right Ighalo middle ….have them switch to central striker to confuse defense
How many Kantes are there in the world? Gab chatting nonsense.
Morons
Sancho Bellingham Grealish and Ighalo !
Busy laughing about us having Jones despite the fact he has barely played this season. We may have went on a bad run mid season without clean sheets but we don't concede mass amounts of goals and in recent times 9 clean sheets in our last 11 games with only 2 goals conceded both goalkeeping errors (Romero vs Brugge, De Gea vs Everton) but sure laugh about how bad our defence is? Reality is if our defence next season remains as solid as it has been prior to the suspension of all sport worldwide and we add Grealish and Sancho plus if he stays possibly a fit and happy again Paul Pogba then that should immediately significantly improve us. Especially baring in mind our biggest issue this season has been breaking down the defensive sides. Pogba, Bruno, Sancho, Martial, Rashford should find breaking down said sides a lot easier!
`These guys really don't know much about football or watch Manchester United games