On the latest episode of Football Trending, host Reuben Pinder is joined by Kyle Picknell and Wayne Farry to talk about a weird and unprecedented week in football.
Less than a week after we debated whether Liverpool’s title celebrations could be taking place behind closed doors, we discuss the very real possibility that this season may not be able to end conventionally due to the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak.
Football doesn’t matter in times like this, and there are much more important things to worry about, but it begs the question of – should this situation continue for months in the future – whether the season’s final games will ever be in a position to get played.
With that in mind, we discuss the potential options for ending the Premier League season. Some options are more popular than others. Some relegate sides currently in the relegation zone, while some relegate sides currently safe according to the league table.
Another, one which we find agreeable, relegates no one – for now. But all the options hand Liverpool the title, because they deserve it.
Which option do you feel works best? Watch and let us know.
15 thoughts on “COVID-19: What is the fairest way to resolve the Premier League season? | Football Trending #7”
Not letting liverpool win the league is unfair af. 75% have been played so they should just give it to liverpool
no one cares
Each team chooses a champion and they settle it in the octagon
Which option do you feel the Premier League should take?
A virus is on the loose, threatening to flush the global economy down the drain. And nobody still knows who let virus out? Who? Who?
amazing video dude
amazing content it was really good
This easy. Halt the league calculate how many days required to complete then roll forward to say September if good to go if not next May and finish remaining league games, with no transfers allowed etc.
Now that every player isn’t playing, check on their health , if they are fine , play behind closed doors
They should re-boot the whole of football next year with better rules and all performance enhancing drugs allowed…I would watch it then….
I wouldn't give the title to liverpool as they could still lose it, so i would just cancel and void the season, although i would relegate villa.
Why hasnt liquid football been uploaded??
ah but there was then what 75% of the league completed will clubs accept 75% of the tv money
Better option: Lets take players from each Premier League team, form battalions, give them all the equipments they need, fly them out in all the planes we've got standing empty… and invade China. Whoever comes back with the biggest share of the 37,000tons of gold China are hoarding, wins the Premier League for their club.
Just cut this season no winners no losers 😂
Start again next year bigger tings right now I’m afraid