COVID-19: What is the fairest way to resolve the Premier League season? | Football Trending #7





On the latest episode of Football Trending, host Reuben Pinder is joined by Kyle Picknell and Wayne Farry to talk about a weird and unprecedented week in football.

Less than a week after we debated whether Liverpool’s title celebrations could be taking place behind closed doors, we discuss the very real possibility that this season may not be able to end conventionally due to the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak.

Football doesn’t matter in times like this, and there are much more important things to worry about, but it begs the question of – should this situation continue for months in the future – whether the season’s final games will ever be in a position to get played.

With that in mind, we discuss the potential options for ending the Premier League season. Some options are more popular than others. Some relegate sides currently in the relegation zone, while some relegate sides currently safe according to the league table.

Another, one which we find agreeable, relegates no one – for now. But all the options hand Liverpool the title, because they deserve it.

Which option do you feel works best? Watch and let us know.

