Jamie Redknapp and a Steve Bruce own goal saw the Reds take all three points off rivals Manchester United in March 1995
Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more:
Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube now and get notified when new videos land:
source Erreà Sport: Ropa Técnica Deportiva para hombre, mujer y niño. Descubre todos los artículos en venta en nuestra tienda online! camiseta francia
30 thoughts on “Premier League Classic: Liverpool 2-0 Man United | Redknapp's fierce strike”
John get knot of the ball roll over, gets the back, 180 turn set up first goal……. Mr John Barnes you is a true legend to Liverpool
XI ??????????
Classic game 👍
Its worth it just to see the look on fergusons face and it's a brilliant goal by bruce.
Fc from thailand
Nice one Rkid
Is Steven Gerard still alive?
Awwwwww Good Times man ❤ memories
Long long time ago
Please upload more highlights of classic games! This is a great way to entertain everyone who is doing the right thing and staying home at the moment, in the absence of new football
bagus lag sekarang ada laga classic match
Please upload a video of our 4-1 victory against united at ot
im just here to appreciate ian rush's moustache
YNWA
Why can't you post the 4-0 loss vs Man United
Mc manaman(7)liv vs Beckham(7)man utd …who is the best?
Liverpool us friends
❤
Yeah redknapp
Liga champions 😂😂.am juventus
Hey Liverpool quick suggestion. I think that you should sign a new Keeper because in football, if your starting keeper gets injured, you're going to need a good keeper so then they don't make big mistakes like Adrian. (No hate to Adrian by the way) but I suggest you sign a new keeper in the next transfer window
2:24 dirty Harry retired from football to be a pornstar
I have just heard it said said that this season will ruled null and void. It could be another 30 years wait for Liverpool I am afraid.
I am a supporter of Menchester United but what can be strange I like Liverpool very much but I have more affection for the club from Old Trafford
Is that Ian Darke?
Amazing!!!
Schmeichel looked like he was ready to take a flamethrower to a few United defenders on that day. Can't say I blame him.
Wonderful
Campione epl
Still haven’t won the league 😂😂😂
WHO WILL PREMIER LEAGUE IN NEXT SEASON??
LIKE LIVERPOOL
COMMENT CITY