CHELSEA JOIN THE £120M RACE FOR SANCHO | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS
27 thoughts on “CHELSEA JOIN THE £120M RACE FOR SANCHO | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER NEWS”
Afternoon bro. Hope you are doing well. Keep up the amazing work rate as always my friend
Big up lee hope you have a brilliant monday 👍
Chelsea should look in there own academy instead of just signing players for a lot of money
I can't see Sancho going to Chelsea if I am being honest. I think he will end up at United cos they are amongst the only clubs who can afford both his fee and wages although his past with rivals Man City might put that deal out of reach. Lemar is shit. I don't get why anyone would want him. As for Fabian Ruiz, I think he is an absolute baller. He has a wicked left foot and is so calm in possession. I think he will be a brilliant signing for anyone who manages to get him although I don't think Gattuso would want to sell one of his key players just yet.
Fabian Ruiz is a excellent player ! He would easily fit into Liverpool's playing style. Technically gifted , I want him so badly . Please buy him Klopp 🙌
It occurs to me Lee that transfer fees and salaries of this magnitude are going to be seen as absurd and unacceptable after this pandemic. It makes me nauseous just to read it. I think it’s all going to come crashing down and not before time.
lemar has been average at atletico. Sancho is worth 120m imho. based on his ceiling, age and he's an established international.
if chelsea can get a transfer ban, have a fellow untried manager, and still finish above us and sign Sancho, it shows how dead our owners are lool.
Sancho's from Kensington and supports Chelsea and his best mate Hudson odoi plays for Chelsea aswell
Our fans are so deluded now we won a few games. They literally don’t want any players other than sancho. Even turning their noses up a t Griezmann.
Trust me there will be no football until next year or when a 💉 is found for covid19.What PL should focus on is how to help the teams at the bottom survive.Stop paying pl players or reduce wages by 70 and stop contract running.Use Wembley stadium as make shift hospital for the thousands of people that will feel sick until all this is over and we restart 19/20 season.
Every other team linked with decent players and arsenal are linked with rubbish 🤧🤧🤧😴
Big up Lee a true hustler. Would you swop Auba with Sane he is on 90k a week and we could offer him the double he is young can play on the left and right side he will give you 30 points and our attack will be more technical and dymanic. Sane Martinelli Pepe is not a bad frontrio and Lacca is good from the bench and Saka, Nelson, Eddie will get good game times. If we can add a Max Aarons a descent cb and two cm we will be good.
Martial got the potential to win ballon d'or 😂 c'mon pal, he's no where that kind of level & never will be
False…stop talking non-sense, Fabian Ruiz is not for sale, Offer, if there is … it will be rejected; Because Fabian Ruiz is a fundamental player for Napoli and he is also one of the best players in the world at the moment, and he is worth double! But all this is useless; Because Naples does not have any offer on the table and it is false to pressure Naples to sell it for much less, it will not work and Napoli is not fooled by the media controlled by Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona or AntiNapoli! Napoli is not obliged to sell to anyone … In addition, Napoli will not consider any offer for less than 100 million euros … BullShit…
Meanwhile arsenal are linked with a bunch of nobodies..
Lee would you take ilkay gundogan
I honestly don't understand why martial is so underrated for us, he's been our best player imo
Just a heads up, Rashford isn't a striker. He plays on the left wing. As a matter of fact, we have three left wingers: Martial, Rashford and James. So essentially another left winger is what we desperately don't want. We want a right winger, and it seems like everyone is glued to Sancho. Lemar would be a wasteful signing, whatever price he goes for, he would be on the bench or be a flop if he plays on the right wing. He's actually supposed to be a midfielder, too.
Lee, rashford is our lw he's best at lw than he is at striker, when he player up front when martial was out injured that's when ppl were calling him rashbeck
Sancho will end up at arsenal and lemar probably Chelsea
i rate your unbias opinion on united
Man said traaaaaansfers
Lee Chelsea have been linked to Ssncho for most of the transfer saga, where have you been ?
He is more likely to join Chelsea or Liverpool than ManUre
Chelsea have been favourites to sign hom for sometime bit it seems theres a media effort to try and drum up ManUre as favourites for his signature .
I lean more towards Liverpool or Chelsea as his preferred next destination as they are more planned and thought out projects.
"Pretty damn relentless" on a t shirt 💯
I'm a utd fan. I'd rather have sancho, Chiesa and Gnabry over Lemar but if Lemar is available for cheap then I wouldn't be against him..
Nah, can't see Lemar working at United. He plays off the left. Rashford plays off the left coming inside, similarly to Aubameyang but nowhere near as effective. Lemar would just be a waste of United's time. Sancho, I can see going to Chelsea. Many of his English homies are at Chelsea already, he's a boyhood Chelsea-fan, and he loves Lampard. It's written in the stars for him to sign for Chelsea, really. Chelsea fans will be devastated if they miss out