STREAM:
My instagram:
Twitter:
My Capture Device:
21 thoughts on “HOT AND COLD FORM! PREMIER LEAGUE STRUGGLES EP #8 – FOOTBALL MANAGER 2020”
CURTIS JONES CURTIS JONES. Your wings are not the same without him
Brewster
Eventually buy Haalånd because he is a Leeds fan.
Bulgarian striker from Sheffield Wednesday borukov
Who’s the bigger flop balotelli or bamford
Buy Tyreek Magee or Shamar Nicholson
In this time of worldwide uncertainty, it's comforting to have reliably great content every video. Keep it up Manny!
Look at Dominik Szoboszlai his 19 years old at rb salzburg if he hasnt left yet he would be a massive buy for your midfield his as good as a Bruno Fernandes in the match
promote bouruz
Get Antonio marin from dynamo Zagreb he's young cheap and good potential. Love this series by the way
Manny out lmao
buy Jones
Have a look at sebastiano Esposito on loan
You could play with either pressing or advanced forwards, they are generally the most effective this year
Sign Myron Boadu
I’ve used two young ballers in fm. Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Ampadu are both great if u have the cash to sign 👍
Sell lammars, bonozoli and buy curtis and save for salcedo
Would love if this was daily
It’s pronounced no-han
ken-her
Get Erik Sviatchenko in your defence. Former Celtic!
how do u get the highlights up