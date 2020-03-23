Premier League players are not machines! Julien Laurens slams plan to complete season | ESPN FC





Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens of ESPN FC’s «Gab & Juls Podcast» don’t hold back as they slam a reported plan for the Premier League to complete the 2019-20 season by July 12 and begin the 2020-21 season on Aug. 8.

