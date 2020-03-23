Premier League players are not machines! Julien Laurens slams plan to complete season | ESPN FC

Posted on by ESPN UK



Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens of ESPN FC’s «Gab & Juls Podcast» don’t hold back as they slam a reported plan for the Premier League to complete the 2019-20 season by July 12 and begin the 2020-21 season on Aug. 8.

32 thoughts on "Premier League players are not machines! Julien Laurens slams plan to complete season | ESPN FC

  4. you can't agree with footballers earning the money they do AND not expect them to work as hard as humanly possible, pick a lane people. either they're paid insane amounts of money and therefore should be expected to do insane things, or you're gonna treat them like anyone else with no expectations, then they shouldn't be earning more money than anyone else. not that anyone who reads this will understand it as most of the people in these comments are literally small children.

  15. It shows that nothing will stop us, not a war, or even a virus! The players have never had a break like this in their entire carees.. they usually play with their countries or other preseason tours and stuff.. this virus has gave EVERYONE a full break. Let them come back n train n play!

  16. Whilst i agree it's ridiculous of the EPL to make such a statement that the remaining games will be played between 1st of June and 12th of July, with the new season starting on 8th if August when the pandemic has not even peaked in the UK, let's not forget that the other major leagues have also committed to complete the current season. At least on paper.
    Let's hope you will be unbiased when the other leagues release their own plans.
    Oh wait Gab has already proven that he can't be, when he did not criticise UEFA's decree for all teams to register their teams for next season's European club competitions by 30th June (OR ELSE!) even though the pandemic is still in such an early stage.

  23. I don't get it. Why do they need a holiday? They won't be playing for 2-3 months. They are getting the break now. It's only 9 extra games. Get rid of the Carabo Cup, or something like that, for one year to make up for it. They get a 2-3 month break, play 9 games, and then need another 2 months break?!

  31. Just end the season now, crown LFC champs, no one gets relegated, top 2 teams from first division gets promoted to the epl. Next season play with 22 teams and relegate 4 teams

