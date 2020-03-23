Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens of ESPN FC’s «Gab & Juls Podcast» don’t hold back as they slam a reported plan for the Premier League to complete the 2019-20 season by July 12 and begin the 2020-21 season on Aug. 8.
32 thoughts on “Premier League players are not machines! Julien Laurens slams plan to complete season | ESPN FC”
The EPL should be suspended. No one wins title nor does anybody get relegated. Award Liverpool 6-9 extra points as they have a substantial lead. Players need a break I agree.
If they are really concerned finishing the season in time let them play fifa online and based on those results finish the season. You can't risk their health.
PL should start in September
you can't agree with footballers earning the money they do AND not expect them to work as hard as humanly possible, pick a lane people. either they're paid insane amounts of money and therefore should be expected to do insane things, or you're gonna treat them like anyone else with no expectations, then they shouldn't be earning more money than anyone else. not that anyone who reads this will understand it as most of the people in these comments are literally small children.
🤦♂️
so the Ronaldo-bot I ordered online was a scam, dammit
Just have a shortened season next year like the NBA did when they had the player lockout in 1999.
Stop putting Man Utd on the thumbnail for views🤦🏽♂️🤣
Are you lot brain dead or dumb 4 weeks is longer break than the players would of had anyways cause of the euros
Start a new season , give Liverpool it’s tittle
I like ESPN they are nice and fair
Boo Hoo! The amount of money they're on i don't care. Ordinary folk on pennies and working.
Well this is great for football spectators
Not so sure about the players
And as a City fan or rather a football fan
We love our players
So no way this is okay
The players need some time
Lol, they should settle this on football manager, or FIFA!!
It shows that nothing will stop us, not a war, or even a virus! The players have never had a break like this in their entire carees.. they usually play with their countries or other preseason tours and stuff.. this virus has gave EVERYONE a full break. Let them come back n train n play!
Whilst i agree it's ridiculous of the EPL to make such a statement that the remaining games will be played between 1st of June and 12th of July, with the new season starting on 8th if August when the pandemic has not even peaked in the UK, let's not forget that the other major leagues have also committed to complete the current season. At least on paper.
Let's hope you will be unbiased when the other leagues release their own plans.
Oh wait Gab has already proven that he can't be, when he did not criticise UEFA's decree for all teams to register their teams for next season's European club competitions by 30th June (OR ELSE!) even though the pandemic is still in such an early stage.
are they not getting their biggest break ever. When training starts they will be refreshed. They can finish on July 12th , have 2 weeks off , 2 weeks training
Just stop the league as it stands right now
Just shutdown this season i dont want liverpool to lift trophy 😂
the people who run the fa are pure twits all they think about is how can we make more money
This just shows how the amount of money in sport is ridiculous.
They should have playoffs. Top 10 play each other for Europe etc.lower 10 ply for relegation etc.
I don't get it. Why do they need a holiday? They won't be playing for 2-3 months. They are getting the break now. It's only 9 extra games. Get rid of the Carabo Cup, or something like that, for one year to make up for it. They get a 2-3 month break, play 9 games, and then need another 2 months break?!
Why do they need holiday when they r having such a long break now
They are in holiday now and potentially in a 2 month break!
Gab is a retard. No actual reason how it screws up next season. Regardless this season must finish before a new one begins. Whenever that is is irrelevant.
2020/21 season should only have league. Cancel FA cup and league cup.
they are already having rested well this 1 month plus.. no summer break.. lol
Holiday is now Julien
The players are already on holidays lol
Just end the season now, crown LFC champs, no one gets relegated, top 2 teams from first division gets promoted to the epl. Next season play with 22 teams and relegate 4 teams
The euro players wouldn't have had that long time anyway