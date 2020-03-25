PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Download Hot Mic for FREE here:
App Store –
Google Play –
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Hot Mic will forever change the way sports fans are entertained during a game by offering choice in commentary. Whether you prefer funny, famous, fantasy-focused, fanatical, or female perspective, Hot Mic optionality puts fans in charge of their experience.
PLEASE USE PROMO CODE – “TFT”
Ways to follow & support TFT –
👊Support The Football Terrace by becoming a member –
🐤Twitter –
📷Insta –
📻SoundCloud –
📲Facebook –
We are Football Fan Media for real football fans, bringing you big match previews, post-match reaction, reviews, tactical analysis, player debate & fan media reviews/opinions.
Plus the breakdown and debunk all major transfer stories. #EPL #PremierLeague
source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. equipacion juventus niño
29 thoughts on “Premier League players are 'ready to revolt & refuse to play' | Football Terrace News”
People with mortgages need to work so they can pay their mortgage
It's typical that it's sunny when we're on a the lockdown and can't go out lol
People lifes matter more than football. I want football to back but lifes are more important than anything
Too bloody right they should revolt while the social distancing measures are in place – its not just the players its the training and support staff who will be in close contact and at risk.
Why not play behind close doors and show them on the TV for free so everyone can stay indoors 👍👍👍
great video keep up the great content
amazing content my guy
The virus won't disappear one day to another, takes time, patience and care. League must be voided
Funny how only the united and arsenal fans begging or the season to end lol
How many people would be in the stadium , if the games will be played behind closed doors. I am guessing anywhere from 250-500 people.
Every business on this planet is suffering from this pandemic. It's not just the premier league. The stock market is crashing . So losing money should not be the priority over here.
At the moment your players are keeping the club at 5th position outside the champions league
Bunch of idiots I’ve seen in London on the tube and out in the park in mass gatherings low IQ man
I've been a Liverpool fan since 1986.
What does a league title matter compared to human life?
Why is there even a debate?
Yes, the finances of the whole football pyramid are important. However, why risk it?
One game might mean a spread of the disease which might end up in my elderly mother dying from COVID 19. No way! No way!
Football will survive. We have a lifetime of future matches to look forward to.
Protect human life.
What part of 'suspended indefinitely' does this melt not understand. Do you need us to spell it out for you, you fool?
A 21 year old HEALTHY YOUNG GIRL HAS DIED FROM THE VIRUS, THIS IS VERY CONCERNING AND I FEEL THAT WE HAVE NOT BEEN TOLD THE WHOLE TRUTH IN THE BEGINING ABOUT HOW BAD THIS VIRUS IS, I THINK THE GOVERNMENT DID NOT WANT TO CAUSE PANIC BUY SAAYING IT WAS THE OLDER GENERATION WHO WERE MORE AT RISK BUT THAT IS CLEARLY NOT THE CASE, WE ARE ALL AT RISK FROM THIS AND WE SHOULD BE VERY VERY CAREFUL.
Non leauge is in a really bad place. Barnet have had to let go of 60+staff members. And there are a lot of teams who are coming close to folding
The worst thing the fa can do is say the season will continue on 30 April and the day arives and they say it still isn't safe.
I wish this virus never existed.
If they don’t get back to football asap it will be the end of the English tier system.. also the amount of legal cases would destroy the current league set up we will end up with a super league
Just void it
I think over a long period of time this new 5G wiĺl cause the public a lot more harm than this Coronavirus
If we get to june and it isnt feasible to start then the season has to be voided… It has to be cuse you will never please all the teams.. It cannot happen.. So voidgand try to get football back for sept aed a new season
Anyone who thinks that someone else should risk there lives and the lives of their families just to entertain people are absolutely absurd and need to have a reality check.
When it comes to public safety, football doesn't amount to a sack of shit. Seriously, there is more to life than football. As for completing the season behind closed doors, ridiculous. I'd rather the season end than have players play for nothing. They play for the fans. No fans, then no play.
All these Liverpool haters and salty United fans hiding behind lives matter more than football.They just don’t want lfc to win the league.You’re taking the moral high ground to make yourselves feel better.🤮🤮🤮🤮
don't think its thats surprising, surely we are looking at a years break from football 🙁
The players / their families are way more important
YNWA
🔥
1:28 🔥💃🔥
👇👇👇🔥