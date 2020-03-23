



The Premier League Goal Of Month Nominations For December 2006 Will Never Be Topped

FOOTBALL

The Premier League goal of the month nominations for December 2006 will never ever be topped.

Relive the greatest collection of Premier League goals from a single month as the coronavirus brings elite football in England to a standstill.

We’re talking banger after banger from the likes of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and David Bentley.

Not to mention stunning strikes from Blackburn’s Norwegian import Morten Gamst Pedersen and a pile driver from Chelsea’s Michael Essien as well as ridiculous volleys courtesy of Matty Taylor and Tom Huddlestone.

Anyway, enough chat, it’s time to gawk at this unreal selection of goals. Sit back, relax and enjoy.

Needless to say, the Premier League goal of the month nominations for December 2006 sent fans wild on social media.

One wrote: «We don’t get this many bangers a year now. Football has changed so much. Cross spamming and cut back spamming. Low blocks, no freedom. All these systems. The excitement has gone.»

A second tweeted: «All were sick but Huddlestones control on that half volley was filthy.»

A third added: «Was such a good season 2006 lad, The Paul scholes volley beats them all though for me. Crazy technique.»

Which is your favourite of the bunch? Does Scholes’ ping off the underside of the bar get you going or is the swerve of Michael Essien too much to resist?

Have your say in the comments section below and on our Facebook page.



