Japhet Tanganga talked through his recent rise into the first-team, Jose Mourinho and coming up against Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on his debut as he received his Premier League debut ball.
source Comprar camisetas fútbol baratas para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda. comprar camisetas de futbol 2016
22 thoughts on “JAPHET TANGANGA ON HIS PREMIER LEAGUE BREAKTHROUGH, JOSE MOURINHO & FACING MANE AND SALAH!”
Mourinho said at his time at inter they’re one thing in England that he has never done and that’s won the cl with a British club I sink at spurs it’s gonna happen
탕강가 목소리 뭔가 굵직할꺼 같았는데 소년의 목소리가 느껴지네…! 앞으로 좋은활약해주시길!!!
Lots of ups n downs.tanganga brought a glimpse of light to our team .. happy that Jose got new varane
Forest Whitaker ?
Keep working hard, work on your ball control more and pump some iron to get buffed. You have the aggression and attitude to make it. Just keep exercising and stay focused on your goals. Very soon Spurs are gonna be challenging for silverware and we need everyone to make that dream come true! COY Japhet!!
Play him every game
근데 탕강가 무슨 상받음?
hey guys how was your reaction to eriksen going to inter this is a good friend?
What’s player he is for us man Japhet tanganga spurs till I die 💯⚪️⚪️
He still has the motivation. Use it as our advantage.
화이팅이다 탕강가!!
He's got a long way to go. Rose and Walker took more than 6 games to develop.
Tanganga is better than Aurier so start Tanganga as right back
Nice
get a new contract
He’s phonominal
His "head" is very ready 😍
재계약 가즈아
Tan Ganga is our important back line player
탄광가
good job boy，小🔥给👴冲!
Today I will buy tandnagga in fifa online 4m