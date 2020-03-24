HAALAND LINED UP AS KANE’S REPLACEMENT | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE
All things Arsenal 🔴Follow my ramblings on here all season, home & away with all the ups and downs covered. Currently living in 🇪🇸as a full time Youtuber 🎥
🎥Daily streams everyday at 5pm and 9pm
1️⃣- 1️⃣1️⃣Starting XI reactions
💻Match watchalongs for every game
1️⃣- 1️⃣0️⃣Player ratings
📝Breaking transfer news
📝Daily transfer updates 1st Dec – 31st Jan / 1st May – 31st Aug
👕MERCH HERE
👱🏼♂️📝SIGN UP FOR CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS HERE
📸FOLLOW MY INSTA
👨🏼📘FOLLOW MY FACEBOOK
📸CHANNEL ART
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO
Lee Gunner Gaming:
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO CHIGS CHANNEL
🎥SUBSCRIBE TO ARSENAL CHANTS
source Tras la sorprendente futura equipación del FC Barcelona, repasamos algunos equipos que han vestido a cuadros en la historia del fútbol. camiseta portugal 2018
31 thoughts on “HAALAND LINED UP AS KANE'S REPLACEMENT | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE”
Good afternoon bro
How long will haaland last at a club lol 😂🤣
If Haaland signs for Spurs, I'll play pingpong with my testicles
Haaland won't go to Spurs he will go to a big club or stay at Dortmund
All english players are massively overrated. Chilwell isn’t good at all
Raiola and Jose don’t get on now. So No way will Haland go to spurs
No sound on your fifa stream bro.
KEEP UP THE HARDWORK LEE 🙌
Not happening. Why would he leave Dortmund now when they will most likely get Champions League next season and Tottenham probably won't even be in Europe at all?
why would haaland downgrade his career? going to spurs is career suicide
Arsenal and Tottenham are small clubs, London is blue.
Spurs have no chance at Haaland. They might as well just sign Mbappe
I’d take willian at Arsenal 100%
Keep it up Lee. Something great to watch daily 👍 keeping our minds away for a moment
I doubt haaland would want to downgrade!
He just singed for dortmund I don't see him leaving yet if he does leave he might join bayern, real, barca Tottenham no way and mouriniho is finished ages ago
I agree with you 100% on willing
Willian isnt top draw anymore, a few seasons ago yes, but now he's past his best, he's probably got a couple more seasons left at best. & has for Mourinho been a massive pull, absolutely no chance is he, most players cant stand the guy, he's washed up as a manger, & no way is there players enthusiastic about playing for him these days
As a Spurs fan myself, it’s very refreshing to hear a balanced and fair opinion on Spurs from a Gooner. Fair play to you mate 👍
If spurs take willian on free transfer arsenal should take bale on free transfer 💯‼️🙂🤧
Lee Declan rice is very decent .. would do good for us tbh
Chilwell to Chelsea for £50 mill would be too much but with English players teams always have to pay the “English Tax” 🤷🏽♂️ as a Arsenal fan I would be happy tho 🤷🏽♂️
Voted for you for the content creator awards 👌🏻 best platformer 👌🏻 hopefully others vote for you too 😬
Lee even Arsenal can afford Halland his release clause is 70mil
Willian is a flair player. He isn't that good, statistically in like 220 apps he has 33 goals and 31 assists in the PL. Compare that to Eden Hazard, his opposite sided winger. Hazard has 85 goals and 54 assists. About double the stats Willian has in the same appearances. Willian has worldy performances but generally his productivity does not match his visual ability. Fellow right winger Salah who was previously at Chelsea puts Willian's stats to shame…Salah has something like 70 goals and 25 assists in 100 appearances, which is basically impact every game. Chelsea fans relationship with Willian will never be romantic when they rejected a player three times what he is now a couple of seasons ago. And Salah at least has another 3 seasons left in him so his stats will probably be quadruple Willian's when all is said and done. Keep in mind also that Willian has actually won the Premier League twice as well compared to Salah. He was in a winning side whilst Salah went to a side that was on a rebuild. So debatably Willian has had a good team to contribute towards efficiently but he hasn't.
There was also one point where Willian failed to register a goal or assist in 14 of his last 16 games for Chelsea …he's not even a hardworking player, and he's not the class of Chelsea, more like an Everton. He's lazy,, like what some people state with Martial. Doesn't do enough. But Martial IMO is "better" than Willian. Martial has 45 goals and 20 assists, in about 130 appearances, which is much better than Willian, plus he's younger, most likely he will hit 100 PL goals if he fulfils his contract.
Agreed. Chilwell and Rice are hugely overrated. I'm glad we didn't sign Chill and opted for Tierney instead, despite his injury-worries. I do think Tierney will come good for us.
Disagree. Willian is average. Just look at his numbers over the seasons. He averages 5 goals a season. It's not good enough for so-called top winger in a top team. I wouldn't touch him with a ten-foot pole to be honest.
Haaland is elite level. I can't see him going to Spurs unless Spurs REALLY, and I mean REALLY show some ambition I can't see Mino Raiola taking him to Spurs, but you never know
Willian is not a quality player, you have only seen the games where he has had good performances..when he does good , he is 8/10. but when he's bad, he's real bad. Like I'm talking a 5/10 kind of bad. He isn't good enough for Chelsea..but maybe an Arsenal fan wouldn't mind that mediocrity. Nobody wants Willian besides Spurs, another club without ambition
Lee Declan rice is a cdm it makes no sense for Chelsea to buy a cdm when they have kante and jorginho
40M FOR CHILWELL WHERE THE FUCK ARE YOU GETTING THAT FROM ? LEICESTER VALUE HIM UPTO 80M JUST LIKE MAGUIRE WAS SOLD FOR. THIS REMINDS ME WHEN YOU SAID ARSENAL WERE IN FOR MADDISSON LAST SUMMER FOR 25 MILLION
Lee is a spurs fan!
Why dont we offer 40 million plus lacca for haaland? Or money plus auba for him worth a punt