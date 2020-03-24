HAALAND LINED UP AS KANE'S REPLACEMENT | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE

Posted on by Lee Gunner



HAALAND LINED UP AS KANE’S REPLACEMENT | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE

All things Arsenal 🔴Follow my ramblings on here all season, home & away with all the ups and downs covered. Currently living in 🇪🇸as a full time Youtuber 🎥

🎥Daily streams everyday at 5pm and 9pm
1️⃣- 1️⃣1️⃣Starting XI reactions
💻Match watchalongs for every game
1️⃣- 1️⃣0️⃣Player ratings
📝Breaking transfer news
📝Daily transfer updates 1st Dec – 31st Jan / 1st May – 31st Aug

👕MERCH HERE

👱🏼‍♂️📝SIGN UP FOR CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS HERE

📸FOLLOW MY INSTA

👨🏼📘FOLLOW MY FACEBOOK

📸CHANNEL ART

🎥SUBSCRIBE TO
Lee Gunner Gaming:

🎥SUBSCRIBE TO CHIGS CHANNEL

🎥SUBSCRIBE TO ARSENAL CHANTS

source Tras la sorprendente futura equipación del FC Barcelona, repasamos algunos equipos que han vestido a cuadros en la historia del fútbol. camiseta portugal 2018

31 thoughts on “HAALAND LINED UP AS KANE'S REPLACEMENT | PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE

  18. Willian isnt top draw anymore, a few seasons ago yes, but now he's past his best, he's probably got a couple more seasons left at best. & has for Mourinho been a massive pull, absolutely no chance is he, most players cant stand the guy, he's washed up as a manger, & no way is there players enthusiastic about playing for him these days

    Responder

  22. Chilwell to Chelsea for £50 mill would be too much but with English players teams always have to pay the “English Tax” 🤷🏽‍♂️ as a Arsenal fan I would be happy tho 🤷🏽‍♂️

    Responder

  25. Willian is a flair player. He isn't that good, statistically in like 220 apps he has 33 goals and 31 assists in the PL. Compare that to Eden Hazard, his opposite sided winger. Hazard has 85 goals and 54 assists. About double the stats Willian has in the same appearances. Willian has worldy performances but generally his productivity does not match his visual ability. Fellow right winger Salah who was previously at Chelsea puts Willian's stats to shame…Salah has something like 70 goals and 25 assists in 100 appearances, which is basically impact every game. Chelsea fans relationship with Willian will never be romantic when they rejected a player three times what he is now a couple of seasons ago. And Salah at least has another 3 seasons left in him so his stats will probably be quadruple Willian's when all is said and done. Keep in mind also that Willian has actually won the Premier League twice as well compared to Salah. He was in a winning side whilst Salah went to a side that was on a rebuild. So debatably Willian has had a good team to contribute towards efficiently but he hasn't.

    There was also one point where Willian failed to register a goal or assist in 14 of his last 16 games for Chelsea …he's not even a hardworking player, and he's not the class of Chelsea, more like an Everton. He's lazy,, like what some people state with Martial. Doesn't do enough. But Martial IMO is "better" than Willian. Martial has 45 goals and 20 assists, in about 130 appearances, which is much better than Willian, plus he's younger, most likely he will hit 100 PL goals if he fulfils his contract.

    Responder

  26. Agreed. Chilwell and Rice are hugely overrated. I'm glad we didn't sign Chill and opted for Tierney instead, despite his injury-worries. I do think Tierney will come good for us.

    Disagree. Willian is average. Just look at his numbers over the seasons. He averages 5 goals a season. It's not good enough for so-called top winger in a top team. I wouldn't touch him with a ten-foot pole to be honest.

    Haaland is elite level. I can't see him going to Spurs unless Spurs REALLY, and I mean REALLY show some ambition I can't see Mino Raiola taking him to Spurs, but you never know

    Responder

  27. Willian is not a quality player, you have only seen the games where he has had good performances..when he does good , he is 8/10. but when he's bad, he's real bad. Like I'm talking a 5/10 kind of bad. He isn't good enough for Chelsea..but maybe an Arsenal fan wouldn't mind that mediocrity. Nobody wants Willian besides Spurs, another club without ambition

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *