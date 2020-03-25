How the Premier League's fate could be decided by the fifth tier of English football | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Julien Laurens and Dan Thomas break down how the National League’s request to end their season «as soon as possible» could affect the completion of the Premier League season. Laurens says by not having teams promoted and relegated in the fifth division, a «domino effect» could occur, severely impacting how the leagues above them proceed. The guys also discuss the generous donations made by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola and more to hospitals and medical centers throughout the world.

