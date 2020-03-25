ESPN FC’s Julien Laurens and Dan Thomas break down how the National League’s request to end their season «as soon as possible» could affect the completion of the Premier League season. Laurens says by not having teams promoted and relegated in the fifth division, a «domino effect» could occur, severely impacting how the leagues above them proceed. The guys also discuss the generous donations made by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola and more to hospitals and medical centers throughout the world.
Subscribe to ESPN UK:
Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:
source Dos equipos españoles que todos conocemos están en ranking de camisetas de fútbol más vendidas del mundo, pero no en primer lugar. camiseta de futbol baratas
38 thoughts on “How the Premier League's fate could be decided by the fifth tier of English football | ESPN FC”
Dan Thomas must be a Liverpool fan. I watched a few videos where his desperation for The Premier League to conclude this season is obvious.
Only an idiot would start a new season without finishing the last one.
A war would void the season,were having one.
Maybe do title and European spots based on how the table currently stands, but void promotion/relegation
Is it just me or does Jules blink a lot when he is listening to the questions….
Just void the whole season and kick loserpool out the league. They voted remain and labour so serves them right.
Fund you a girl the same way jules gives head to the air
We can finish the season in June.
Jules quarantined in the attic.
Just leave Nicol out of it! 🙂
Best is to wait still have 2 months to spare because that will cause a lot of problems concerning top 4 bottom 3 championships top 2 and playoff and so on all the way back , championship league is very very very hard fight to get out off lol so they won’t want to start over the league , it will cause upsets
Nice one 👏👏
Click bait…
Juls looks like a midget
The best solution is to just void the season
Add 3 team up up upwards
Why it will not affect the premier league tho….??? They also have relegation so it is connected to the fifth division
I just going to say, the world was all fine until liverpool were about to win the league.
Makes you think.
In all this talk about “ Void “ the season: I have not heard anyone talk about just canceling the rest of the season, and just use the current table as the final one. Yes I know this unfair with 4th & 5th place CL spots , and Europa league spots still could change in final 9-10 games, as well as relegation. But 2/3 of season has been played. Having a shorten season due to different circumstances has happened before to other leagues. Why is this not an option anyone mentions. Barring a miracle, does anyone really expect to be playing games by May ? June ? Of course we wish so. But then delay the start of next season? Transfer window have to be extended, and so many other chain reactions will happen if they try to play the remaining season into July or August. Just call the season as it is, Yes it sucks for some teams, including my team, but call it done(with a Asterisk) and then prepare and hope the world is ready for football to begin the new season in August.
God bless the footballers and sportsmen and women around the world for helping other people in this time if crises.
I hope and pray football comes back soon and everyone is alright. Cheers…
Liverpool wasn't mentioned ONCE in the video, and we're just living in people's head rent free…
Dan thomas is such a crying liverpool fan 🤫🤫🤫😉🤣😁
I'm sorry, but no, this is not complicated. If the NL decides to void the fifth tier's season, the only change that that makes that affects the FA is "no promotion to the 4th tier" (the teams relegated to the 6th tier don't affect the FA). What difference will that make? Simple. No 4th tier relegation (congratulations, English teams in the bottom of the 4th tier), and that's it! The teams at the top of the table can still be promoted, the bottom 3rd tier teams can still be relegated, and each league will still have the correct number of teams the following year.
This is a non-story turned into a story. The only story here is that the bottom teams in the 4th tier may (but probably won't) be about to get a free "Get out of Relegation" card due to a decision outside of their league's association completely. No, this will not affect the upper tiers in any way.
Why have they chosen Villa for the thumbnail? Just asking, what might be the reasons and thinking behind it ?
Ok here's an idea. Just stop the season now and start with the new season in August. The remaining matches of this season can be played first in the new season. The results can be counted in both 2019/20 and 20/21 season table at the same time. After the current suspended matches have been played, declare the winner of 19/20 season and continue with the remainder of 20/21 season.
I propose we play the rest of the match using special mask.
The audience will be CGI
Leeds not going up lol.
Once upon a time with jules 😂😂😂😂😂
Void the season in epl gezz , if one day u can start the new season surely u can finish off the last season with 9-10 game left, u can void the stupid national friendly to give the extra window to be play that would make more sense, void the whole season then all the transfer should be void, all the money that the fan pay should be refunded, tv money and even Rio BT sport salaries, as if that season never happen will they all do that? Think not
Idiots the national league haven't said they want season voided. Just ended soon.
Hey, its the orange man😂
Terrible decision! The season must be finished, whether in 4 weeks, 4 months or 4 years
Why not have a duckworth Lewis rule for football like cricket?!?..where,when we can resume playing we play no more then 3 games each and finish the season, whoever finishes wherever ,we decide who's promoted and relagated. All teams have played over 28 games in each league,it's not like there end position will come down to the last 3 games,they have had all season.
Remember Gab was saying it's not officially clear that Liverpool has won the League. Maybe aliens could have abducted Klopp. And maybe they can injury disaster. See now this virus pops up and now Liverpool may not win the League. Gab was right, until its mathematically clear, you have not won the League. 🤣🤣
A season has definitive start and end point determined before said season. If it can't be fulfilled it must be voided. It's unfortunate for teams doing well but this is an act of god and legally no one can have an argument if it can't be completed in time
1 million is good…but could n should do better…they make million in 1–2 month..
Doesn't some one need to come up if bury have gone out of business?
Let’s be honest football isn’t coming back