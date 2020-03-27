Ross and Jack bring you all of today’s Liverpool news and rumours, including an increasing number of clubs wanting the Premier League to be abandoned, Anfield Road construction being delayed and more!
Visit to start your 7 day free trial and receive 50% off of your yearly subscription to The Athletic, the new home of football writing. #AD
Athletic – Ornstein – Growing appetite for league to be abandoned
Annie Road Delay
Nike Kit
Jurgen interview
Thanks you NHS workers
#LiverpoolFC #LFC #LiverpoolNews
For more quality Liverpool FC content visit | Not a subscriber? Start your FREE month trial now! www.theredmentv.com/join
Buy Redmen T-Shirts:
You Can Find us HERE:
YouTube:
Website:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Instagram:
goals assists highlights full match liverpool fan tv skills
source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. equipacion inglaterra 2018
46 thoughts on “Increasing Demand To Abandon The Premier League | Liverpool Daily News LIVE”
So ur saying Liverpool fc years of waiting will be in vain smh fuck this shit and the rest of these teams that or on the brink of going down they're the ones crying and the ones who won't make tbe champions league.
The lack of logic behind any calls to just cancel the 19/20 season is staggering. It shouldn't matter if this pandemic halts sport for the next 2 years, the only logical thing to do is to finish what you started before any new season commences. As it happens I'd say exactly the same if Utd were at the top 25 points clear, anything else is just ridiculous.
Let's just cancel everything! Microchip everyone. No travelling indefinitely. No enjoyment. No money. Welcome to the new brave world…as predicted by Aldous Huxley and George Orwell.
The same people saying Mbappe is too expensive are the same people saying void the league
How much is it worth to west brom Leeds etc coming up to premier league £90 million there is no way they can the amount of legal cases never mind the fact of us having the biggest lead ever and smashing everyone… listen people are bored so you get loads videos and opionions on the matter that makes it worse… if and it’s big of if we get fucked, the club should try everything possible to course as much shit until the end of time! And try get a super league in Europe set up and destroy he league haha
This could ONLY happen to us. And yes, there are way more important concerns. Stay safe everyone. YNWA
I'll never watch another football match again if the league somehow conspires to prevent us being crowned champions. Honestly, my blood boils when I hear the likes of Brady and ferdinand pushing for the league to be voided
Didn’t they have a meeting only few weeks ago to restart indefinitely? So change of mind again ? If they can’t finish this season, there’s no guarantee then they can even think of starting a new one.
If this happens I’m done with football….plus sky will get a legal bill for a refund on a years football…l
Every paying fan will demand money back..if last season didn’t happen all clubs should refund cash not future tickets but cash back to the paying public…
Fuck EM
If it's 'not important' why not just continue the season in September? Then start the 21/22 season after that? Its 'not important' right?
Me doing “other random stuff” has gone up from once to twice a day now, hopefully it doesn’t go any higher.
How many times did we say “dont say we’ve won the league yet”. All those ppl that kept pushing us to ADMIT we’ had already won the league…this is why.
Just continue this season whenever is suitable and shorten the next season, its not just us its the relegations/promotions it effects. I'm an nhs worker and football is important to me, a distraction now would be welcome.
Theres no point in abandoning this season only just to wait until its it's safe to start a new season…. simply wait till its its safe and finish this season. Simple really isn't.
Y.N.W.A
I’m sick of hearing there’s more important things than football. Football is important to everyone to relax and mental health. Stop clapping and give them the wages they demand as soon as this is over they’ll be back looking there money and the government will do fuck all to help them
If this season really is cancelled then it will only be fair if Liverpool get a 25 point headstart for the next season
If they abandoned the CL as well otherwise it would be pointless. If it happens it's understandable.
A Void season is soo dumb ! It doesn't really solve anything.
I'm sick too hear this football liverpool loseing a the title I know we need our health believe i know this is shocking
If they abandon the premier league and don't make Liverpool champion's I am getting my sky & B T out I will never pay another penny supporting the reds I was there when Dalglish as player manager scored took it on his Chest I didn't know what happened fired into bottom corner.we r 25 PTS ahead of city .I think we should go into talk's with the top teams in Europe about this European league asap.
Finish the season behind closed doors
bj wants you to believe hes come down with it so you know its real so you dont sunbathe… what was all the clapping on the door steps last night i didnt even know about as too busy working…. was that clapping into the cold darkness "essential" or pr morale boosting or covering his backside?? did anyone actually step outside and clap, was it essential clapping? is that how he caught "the cold" in a few weeks time he and charlie miraculously recovers while other people have suffered and died… but yeah on topic soz only this virus is going to stop us winning, we're going to beat this and come out the other side better equipped
Finish the season when safe and start the next one at a later time this will tie with the world cup in 2022
If they do annul it we'll just have to stroll it again next year with a couple of World Class new faces to bolster the squad 😉
If that happens and they do void the season. am done with football there’s just no justice.. what’s the point I’ll never follow football again and I don’t think I will be the only one just feel so robbed.. be very very hard to get up for next season too disheartening I’ll never ever follow football again..
30 long years we’ve waited for this title and by the looks of it it’s going to be wiped from under us absolutely devastating to the club fans players and anyone associated to the club in anyway.. if the season is void and expunged it will be another 30 years to get Over the scars of this one to go again.. FUCK CHINA
I can't even understand talk of abandoning the league.
There's no difference between re-starting the league or starting a new 1 when it's possible.
So why abandon it?!
Void the season, scousers can take their grievances to the bat slaughter houses in Wuhan!!!
You abandon it because the players' and their families' lives are more important than your trophy. What do you people not understand about that? When it is finally safe to play again, playing the remaining games will screw up the next season, not to mention all the players' contracts many of which are up in June. It's a pandemic. 1,000 people died in Italy yesterday and you idiots want to play? Get your head out of your ass people.
Thank you China and Boris.
Life isn't fair just like it wasn't fair to all those Juventus fans you murdered.
Tough pill to swallow but more important things to life than a trophy
The country is more bothered about Liverpool not winning the league than corona virus itself. At least Merseyside helped towards this by using a Merseyside hospital in the Wirral to self isolate the first British citizens with the corona virus. While everyone else was crying about the league being called off. There’s 9 games to go. Not 29. There getting played.
The league is not getting cancelled everyone literally needs to chill the fuck out. Give it a few weeks stop trying to cancel the world for the next 5 years
Lets just toss a coin heads or tails for each matches still unplayed im sure we would win 2 coin tosses 😀
The fact you're even making a video about football at the moment is in poor taste. Go and volunteer for the NHS if you have so much time on your hands and worry about this when the virus has vanished forever. And yes, I have volunteered – I'm delivering care packages for the vulnerable.
This is really starting to worry me if I’m honest, people are passing away at record numbers now but I don’t see it slowing down for at least 2 months. It’s not logical to start the season but I’m starting to think they will cancel this season which would break all our hearts and would be the greatest robbery every.
If the league is abandoned I'll never watch or follow football again
Look its smpile carry on from were we are fuck next year has two fins if we start back next November so be it skip next year fucking clowns most don't wanted Liverpool two it any way disgusting bunch of toe rags Ray dublin Ireland god bless the world with this viurs so sad 🙏
We should ban China from watching premier league football.
Why do all these 'null and voiders' think we can play 38 games, but not 9 games? Their stupidity is boundless on this issue.
As soon as it's deemed safe to play footy again, we RECOMMENCE this season, not start a fucking new one.
NEXT season should be made to work around THIS season, not the other way round.
My mate used the following analogy to explain this situation : If you have a wank but stop three quarters of the way through, and then you start wanking again a few days later, you are finishing off the first wank, not starting a new one.
I asked him to send that to the FA, the Premier League, UEFA, and FIFA, just in case they try to fuck us over ….. or wank us over as the case may be.
No matter what happens they will be no parade no crowd inside anfield to lift the trophy we've waited so damn long for! Obviously peoples health comes first, but I'm absolutely gutted by whats happened we should be geting ready to have the biggest party for decades…. fuck you convid 19 it should be lfc 19 😭
Don't think we will.see football again this year , but who knows . 30 years YNWA
You do know this is serious football players are like anybody else and could also die from coronovirus and we talking about resuming football after like sports people and there family won't be effected aswell.