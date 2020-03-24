Premier League has bigger problems than awarding Liverpool the title – Craig Burley | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Craig Burley says awarding Liverpool the 2019-20 Premier League title would be an easy move for the league to take in comparison to the other issues brought on by an extended delay.
If man utd had 82 points he wouldn't say that
Play fixtures where teams don't need to travel much, e.g. Liverpool v Everton; Man City v Man Utd; London teams against each other.
At some point, it might be possible to scrap games that don't matter, e.g. 10th place v 11th place – since neither will get European place or relegation.
The FA should also abolish the league cup for good.
Also scrap 2-legged ties in the FA cup – play matches at the lower-ranked team's stadium (to help them with gate receipts), then at neutral stadiums from QF onwards.
The season has to finish. Don't talk so stupid. It finishes when it finishes. Even if that December.
The uncertainty about how far the covid pandemic will last surely does not only affect the current season?
And if it does not only affect the current season then what is the point in trying to plan for future seasons without sorting out the current season?
If a season has to be voided because of scheduling issues -why not finish this season (which is almost done) then void the next?
That way it is fairer on everyone – those who performed well will still benefit with strong table finishes; and those who played poorly will still have to face the consequences of ending low on the table.
Then all other leagues and UEFA will have to try and keep in sync for the season that follows – whether everyone has shortened versions, or everyone cancels the following season and immediately begins with the 21/21 season (if the pandemic stretches that far).
There is no point voiding the 2019/2020 season – and then we are faced with problems such as who qualifies for UEFA, next year prem etc; and biggest of all – losing 7-8 months of fixture progress.
Finish later, or cancel. No other choice is viable
They are 25 points clear,they have already done it,it’s Liverpool’s no argument
Lower leagues have null and voided. If it doesn't get going by August EVERY tournament MUST be NULL and VOIDED. NO special treatment btw or Integrity is gone.
Cancell all football including the premiership NOW,most fans could do with a bit of light relief YAWN
Disagree with all this. Start in August. Cancel FA cup and league cup. Play end of this season. In all leagues. Start new season in September play till end of May. Get contracts sorted now. Any new players can’t play until start of September. Extend contracts to end of August. Take some money from premier league to do it. Otherwise if you do t start next season till end of October that becomes null and void as you’ve missed 10 games and can’t get complete by May. Or get qualifying done for champions league and europa league. And it’s followed by the cancelled Euros. Other option is cancel next season too but then does city’s ban carry over.
Play the final games online with PES or FIFA
man city can still win the league (technically)
People are talking as if we know when the pandemic is going to end. What if it take years? I certainly don't hope so. But this is an unexpected situation & we have no power on the outcome. This isn't like any other season, so going by normal rules that we have in place for normal situation isn't going to be the same. Imo, either play the rest of the games behind closed stadium or hand the title to Liverpool & playoffs for whoever worthy for top 4 & relegation.
The best thing to do would be simply to play the remaining games behind closed doors, expensive as it is to do so. At least in that way the season can be brought to a conclusion without the remaining games bumping into next season’s games. Since Liverpool are the runaway leaders if no more games are played this season then they should be awarded the title. As for the promotion and relegation games, either the clubs that have missed the chance for promotion because of the shutdown should be compensated or temporarily for a season only make the Premier League and the other leagues bigger with only promotion and no relegation. This of course also applies to the relegation clubs which would lose out
On avoiding relegation because of the shutdown. Either compensate them as well or again, have the Leagues have more clubs for one season only if it is decided no relegations should take place because of circumstances totally beyond the control of the clubs.
Manchester City could theoretically win the Premier League but if no more games are played this season then the title should be awarded to the club which would most likely win it if the season had proceeded to a conclusion as normal. That club is Liverpool.
It's been 30years all season Liverpool been brilliant if everything alright if the remaining season continues in May finish end of May 6 games remaining for Liverpool 2 or 3 game give PL title to Liverpool start New season mid August or early September LFC ynwa
Only Liverpool fans don't want the league to be void. can't wait for April 30. If the league is void only few won't be happy but if the league finish with current standing and team get relegated and team get title and champions league position it will be huge upset to a lots of teams. If you are lawyer you are about to become very rich
As a football fan I don't think so it's fair to give the trophy to liverpool and say I don't know whose going to get relegated .. void the season and teams which are there in championship league spot will play in champions League
The way I see it they should just take half a year out and let the season run till Christmas and let the season follow the calendar year from now on.
So if it declared void now, who plays in the champions league next year? They should just play the remaining games and the next season far later and just abandon the carabao cup next season.
No one is thinking about preseason for the next season. Will this season end and jus roll str8 into next season after a weeks break seeing that the players are already on a break?
In order of preference, IMO here's what they should do:
1) finish the season, if the pandemic gets under control, preferably with empty stadiums; cancel next season's Carabao cup if need be to make calendar space because of the Euro
2) if not possible, deem latest standings as final standings – this will give Liverpool the title, which is the main piece of the League's integrity; other clubs will be relegated or qualified to Europe accordingly, which is not great but is level playing field
3) void the season and start over; I believe this is the most injustice because it will add the Champion issue to all other injustices.