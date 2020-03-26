Why would the Premier League void the season with only 10 games left?! – Steve Nicol | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol reacts to Rio Ferdinand’s argument that the 2019-20 Premier League season should be voided in the interest of player safety. Nicol says he «can’t see why» there would be a need to void the season once things are safe again for all involved. He adds that if the season were only 10 games in he would have no problem cancelling it, but with just 10 games to go the league could hypothetically finish in «4-5 weeks.» Nicol also weighs in on Cesc Fabregas’ comments about players making fun of him when he cried after losing matches and thinks the former Arsenal player may have been «exaggerating.»

