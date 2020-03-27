FUT Birthday Team 1 REVEALED | Uncut | AD

Posted on by Premier League



In this special episode of Uncut David Meyler reveals which Premier League stars are being rewarded with an upgraded EA SPORTS FIFA 20 item in the first FUT Birthday Team!

Subscribe to @EA SPORTS FIFA:

Buy FIFA 20:

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #Uncut #FIFA20

source Modelos de camisetas de fútbol de todas las selecciones y de las mejores marcas. Encuentra fantásticos descuentos en artículos seleccionados. camiseta celta niño

43 thoughts on “FUT Birthday Team 1 REVEALED | Uncut | AD

  2. Hi David, I'd love a Sissoko!! He'd link up perfectly with my Davinson Sanchez. I don't have a lot of coins at the moment and this would really boost my team! Hope I get this!! His stats are amazing buts he's like a million coins, so please! Thank you 🙂

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *