FUT Birthday Team 1 REVEALED | Uncut | AD





In this special episode of Uncut David Meyler reveals which Premier League stars are being rewarded with an upgraded EA SPORTS FIFA 20 item in the first FUT Birthday Team!

Subscribe to @EA SPORTS FIFA:

Buy FIFA 20:

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:

Premier League website:

Follow the Premier League on Instagram:

Follow the Premier League on Twitter:

Like the Premier League on Facebook:

Play Fantasy Premier League:

To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #Uncut #FIFA20



source Modelos de camisetas de fútbol de todas las selecciones y de las mejores marcas. Encuentra fantásticos descuentos en artículos seleccionados. camiseta celta niño