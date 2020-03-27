The Premier League season should be canceled now, the health and well being of everyone is much more important than anything else and if its not a known fact as to when football can start up again.
The FA has already decided that steps 3-6 of non-league will be expunged, even with certain teams in those divisions having already mathematically won promotion and so on.
What is the fairest way for football to continue?…
28 thoughts on “Cancel The Premier League Season Now | Howson IMO”
Howson swallowing the msm bollocks !
VOID THE LEGUE
I think that's a thing to decide when all of this is over. If all this is over in 2 weeks they should play on. When we won this war before the beginning of s20/21 then the table rn is the 1 that counts if both above fails we can think about voiding it.
Video idea: could you please describe the current situation regarding old Trafford expansion and Carrington improvements
We have to complete this season regardless of when that happens. It's the only fair way to determine who is to start the following seasons in which league! Finish what we have before starting something new.
United win over Chelsea twice Tottenham City twice would be in vain, but we also had 10 bad games with Palace West Ham Newcastle Bournemouth AstonVilla Watford Burnley etc. This was a good season for United overall, but we would do better if we had Ighalo Rashford Pogba and Bruno now since beginning, plus Fred Greenwood Williams Garner Tuanzebe even Bailly all improved this year, Lingard Pereira benched. We are possibly set, needing only a single right wing signing.
DeGea
AWB Bailly Maguire SHaw
McTominay
Bruno Pogba
Martial Ighalo Rashford
Subs Romero Tuanzebe Williams Fred Mata James Greenwood
Get Sancho in. Wish we had Haland also, but Kane would also be fantastic.
If Pogba goes, get VanDeBeek or Savic.
United's problems solved finally.
The longer the break goes on the more difficult it is to resume. Only 2 realistic options if the hiatus continues for much longer:
1. Void the season, or
2. Run this league season into next season and make it a 2-year League season.
With option 2, all league results would stand and anything could still happen depending on the 9 games left from year 1 and the 38 games to be added in year 2.
For instance, Liverpool are 25 points ahead and should still win the 2-year season, but they could have a dramatic loss of form (such as they are currently in) and a fight for the title would be back on.
All the European places would be up for grabs, as would relegation.
In other leagues, like the Championship, it is so competitive that there are only 17 points between the side in the last relegation place (ie 3rd from bottom) and a play-off place.
So, with a good run of form a low-lying club could yet fight for promotion in the one-off 2-year season, rather simply battle to starve off relegation, and vice versa is true; a bad run of run could take you from a promotion chasing position into a relegation dog-fight.
Could play this season’s FA cup as a 9 day pre-season competition in early August, in place of the pre-season trips abroad and friendlies: ie quarters on a Friday night, semis the next Tuesday and Wednesday, Final at Wembley on the following Sunday.
Would prefer a 2-year season to voiding this season, or doing anything as daft as awarding sides any titles, promotion etc not decided on the football pitch.
No one moans like scouser's never heard a truer word.
Null & void it has to be we've seen players getting the virus no one is immune to this virus the season is finished we just have to hope next season can start at the end of the day.
And i promise not to laugh at the Mickey's.
🙄😂🙄😂🍺🥂🍻
Trim ya beard bro 🤣 UTP🇾🇪
Just signed up to the Patreon! Have no idea what I’m doing; but wanted to support the channel and the lads! Hopefully you are all safe and sound as this situation happens!
Said it from day one to cancel the league !!! If that means liverpool have to wait another year 😂😂
Have a little look at the 1918 Spanish flu Ste, second and third wave were more devastating
Sack Cam user name: comment
Howson: thats a good point cam
😂😂😂😂😂
Stretford United vs Hastag CONFIRMED
Try harder next year Liverpool. 🤣
If the season is cancelled than get rid of ole now and bring poch in.
And who knows what will happen if it mutates again just like the flu.
Sorry, tried… Got too drunk.. got annoyed, see you next time
What if they combine two seasons into one? I think this may be the best way to keep the results of what have happened and still be fair to teams that are in promotion and relegation battles.
It’s not perfect but I think it could work out
Impossible to continue, personal insurance will be voided, unprecedented situation.
I reckon they should do some sort of play off or fa Cho style tournament and give an advantage to let’s say Liverpool e.gmthey play 20th Norwich and play out the cup and decide the table based on this and they could do final placement matches for different teams to decide where they Finnish exactly
P.s sorry if that didn’t make sense
United are currently 5th, city will get banned from Europe regardless for next season and we take their place in the Champions league next season. The league is void. Liverpool still won’t have a league title, and the world will return to balance itself.
Combine the 19/20 season with the 20/21 season, making it into one massive season, the winners at the end get the title, champions league spots are based on the finishing position half way through and regulation is decided at the end of 20/21 season
For what possible reason would it make sense to scrap a league than is almost finished in it's entirety over starting a completely new season that no one has a vested interest in? And that's before taking into account the scheduling difficulties that would also bring.
Scrapping next season would not only allow clubs to rightfully finish a season they have spent so much resources and effort in, but also free up so much space to finish competitions that are currently on hold (which would otherwise have to be squeezed into a very tight schedule). For instance, you could play out the remaining league games, domestic and european games as well as the postponed Euros all within the space of when next season is due to take place, whilst also giving the players time off during the Summer to recover and thus prevent the risk of injury (which would be impossible time wise with playing the 2020/21 season).
Then, you've got all the legality issues that all clubs of all leagues could bring forward against their retrospective league bodies, as well as the FA for failing to complete a season. TV companies could also declare the current premier league tv money contracts void for failing to finish the season to it's entirety, which along with the clubs legal disputes, could easily bankrupt the FA and league bodies. Also, voiding the league would take away the credibility of the league indefinitely- clubs could turn round and say why should we compete in this league if you've already shown your incompetence by making the decision to scrap a league that could have otherwise been playable if other precautions were taken.
For all those saying "just null and void the season there's more important things going on" you're absolutely right but also absolutely stupid. Football – regardless – will be allowed to continue when it is safe to do so and so how does voiding a season where all clubs have a vested in interest in become the logical and compassionate decision when a season that no one has a vested interest in can be voided instead to allow the remainder of the season to be played out when it safe to do so?
Anyone who is on the "null and void" side of this argument clearly hasn't thought through the ramifications of that decision beyond what thought a toddler give to what he wants for dinner..
Cancelling the season could be a consideration. But cancelling now when we don’t know what’s going to happen in May is silly for me. And if we can have a World Cup in the winter, why can’t we finish this season after the summer. And rearrange next season to fit???
It's not just a game of football though it's also a business. A business connected to multiple areas and not just the athletes. Hence the reason there's so much debate on whether to finish the season or not. No one cares who wins a title but there are ppl reliant on the revenue to sustain their businesses, lives and clubs. Saying just end the season is one thing but for everyone connected who isn't an athlete earning 6 figures a week how do they recover or recoup from the situation?
Why don't they just suspend the season till the beginning of next season. Cancel the useless league cup, and play out the remaining fixtures of this season in the fixture slots allocated for the league cup, international breaks can also be cancelled to help play the remaining fixtures of this season.