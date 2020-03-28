Dan McDonnell and Johnny Ward debated the future of the current Premier League season on OTB Football Saturday, alongside John Duggan and Neil Treacy.
Liverpool hold a commanding lead, but should this current campaign be deemed null and void when the coronavirus crisis eases?
@paddypower
source Las camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web. donde comprar camisetas de futbol baratas por internet
21 thoughts on “OTB Football Saturday | Debate – should the Premier League season be voided?”
Best station
nice content I loved it
Happened to Everton in wwii .
Why Liverpool think it’s all about them ??
I agree with the guy on the phone. but I think it’s completely wrong to make the season Null and void! What I say to the host is, put yourself in their shoes, imagine if it was your team who worked their way right up to get where they are and they declare the season null and void. Would you be angry? you sure would wouldn’t you. What I’m unhappy about also is the fact that they’ve made the national league season null and void. They’ve actually made the National League null and void which I think is completely wrong! They shouldn’t make any season null and void even if it continues into and overlaps with the start of the next season.
So. If there was a horse race and 19 horses fell. The lead horse was just about to cross the line and gets struck by lightning bolt. Should we give the lead horse the win?
Honestly Liverpool fans need to get over it. If it was Chelsea/United or any other Club this wouldn’t even be an issue. Declare it null and void and start fresh next season.
75% of the season is complete. If it was only 25% complete ok I’d have no problem with it.
Scrape the season. Start the season again as this season started
Why is it being implied that finishing this season is less helpful to the public health emergency than scrapping it. Johnny isnt saying finish the season right now. Hes just saying whenever football is starting again continue from where we left off and catch up next season or shorten next season cus that way the integrity of the competition isn't harmed as every team prior to its commencement will be aware "this is a shortened season" and on an even footing.
"it's about public safety" how does continuing a season where it left off, when it is safe to do so, affect public safety? 😂
7:00 What is he talking about his brother is a liverpool all his life and hasn't seen them win anything in so long? Last years champions league? 2005 Instanbul? 2006 FA Cup Final? The 2001/2002 team that won three trophies in one year? How long has this brother of his been a fan for? Null and void the season best thing to do for public health reasons start again in August, simple..as for the crying LFC fans their tears will dry eventually last club I'd feel any pity for in all of this COVID 19 LIVERPOOL 18 UNITED 20
Johnny Ward talks a load of nonsense
No one's won any of the leagues and no one's has been relegated so it would be easy just to scrap it and start again
Now that Cheltenham is done John Duggan doesn't care and it was a serious public health issue back then too!
Johnny no more sport or contact . Jesus it’s a lockdown. A dub from ny
Johnny sounds like a high school student mixed in with Ivy league debaters. Human safety no.1.
The flu is 10 times worse than COVID 19 . you sheeple love parroting the mainstream media fear porn as gospel don't ye?
Voiding the season is the right thing to do. This crisis will last for a few months yet. Public health is far more important
So much salt..
Johnny Ward went to Cheltenham
It is void and that's it. It's only football
Ward is a mong